Monopoly Go: How to Trade Gold Cards

Monopoly Go brings season-long sticker collection events where tycoons collect stickers by completing different sticker albums to win lucrative prizes. While the game invites players to trade extra stickers with their in-game friends to help each other complete albums, trading Gold Cards in Monopoly Go was not allowed until now.

However, some news of trading Gold Cards in Monopoly Go has been circulating in the community in the last few days. This article explores all aspects of the news and more.

Can players trade Gold Cards in Monopoly Go?

Tycoons can now trade Gold Cards (Image via YouTube/NFT INSPO)

Scopely’s highly social title arrived on the market in April 2023. Normal stickers were tradable from the initial days, and there are official Facebook groups for trading those. However, the developer never provided an option to trade Gold Cards.

For this reason, some gamers could not complete specific albums for greater rewards, while others had plenty of those but of no use. Many gamers raised their concerns on different gaming forums on this topic, and it seems like the developer has finally heard them.

A reliable X.com account named @itsjakesm posted a tweet on October 10, 2023, claiming tycoons can now trade Gold Cards in Monopoly Go. Per his post, trading has officially started for the tycoons of Spain and South America. While when it will be globally available remains a mystery, this news has made the community jubilant.

How to trade Gold Cards?

Trading Gold Cards is now available (Image via Scopely)

Although the trading Gold Cards option is yet to be released globally, the process shouldn't differ from trading normal cards in the game. Go to the Album menu and choose the extra sticker (cards with a +1 or greater number mean you have more than one copy of it) to trade from there. Then, you should tap the “Send” button and select any of your in-game friends to send it their way.

There is a daily sticker trading limit of five, and they can be sent only to in-game friends. Your invitation link must be sent to add them to your in-game friend list and share the stickers. Check out our article to learn more about how to trade stickers.

Monopoly Go is among the highest-grossing games of 2023. Check out our other guides and the latest event and rewards list to increase your chances of winning.