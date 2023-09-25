How to get Gold Cards in Monopoly GO!

Monopoly GO!’s new Epic Myths season has brought a season-long sticker collection event where you can complete albums to get exciting prizes. You need to collect different stickers to complete these albums, and some of them are Gold Cards that are difficult to acquire. Besides, you cannot trade these stickers with your friends like other low-rarity cards, meaning that whether or not you get these cards completely depends on your luck.

However, if you want to increase the odds of getting them, here are some ways to earn Gold Cards in Monopoly GO! for free.

Guide to increasing your odds of getting Gold Cards in Monopoly GO!

Here are some tips to get more Gold Cards (Image via Scopely)

There are different colors of sticker packs available in Scopely’s title. While you can get the low rarity cards from green sticker packs, blue, purple, and premium purple sticker packs might get you the Golden Stickers. However, you will need to get as many sticker packs as possible to increase your chances.

The game keeps bringing incredible events and tournaments that can help you earn more Gold Cards in Monopoly GO! Most of these events offer different sticker packs upon completing milestones, so you can try reaching the milestones to earn them. Apart from this, ranking in the top three of the in-game tournaments can also get you these rare cards.

It is important to note that earning more sticker packs will not ensure that you get more Gold Cards in Monopoly GO! Besides, even if you get these rare stickers, the chances of you getting duplicates is high, making it a frustrating experience at times.

How to trade stickers in the game

Trade extra cards with friends (Image via Scopely)

Although you cannot trade your duplicate Gold Cards, you can trade the lower rarity cards with your friends. Go to the Album menu, tap on the extra stickers (cards with +1 or greater numbers when you have more than one copy), and select Send. Then select the friend you want to share the sticker with to send it to them.

It is worth noting that you need to connect your game profile to Facebook to send Stickers. There is a daily sticker trading limit of five. You can find out more about trading stickers in our guide.

Monopoly GO! has become one of the highest-grossing games in 2023. You can check out our other guides to enhance your chances of winning.