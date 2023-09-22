City Cleanup event in Monopoly Go: Rewards, milestones, and more

Monopoly Go's City Cleanup is a new three-day-long event that went live on September 22, 2023. After wandering our galaxy with Galactic Adventures and rediscovering the moon with Moon Walkers, tycoons must tidy up their cities with this new event. Like all the previous occasions, City Cleanup will require you to obtain the requisite points to complete each milestone and earn rewards.
Scopely’s highly social title keeps bringing amazing rewards with each event that paves your way to riches. Completing these milestones provides rewards that help complete your boards faster. To that end, having the list of milestones, along with their requisite points and rewards, might give you an edge over others.
City Cleanup event in Monopoly Go: Rewards
There are 48 milestones to obtain in the City Cleanup event in Monopoly Go. Kicked off on September 22, the event will run until September 25, 2023, so complete as many milestones as possible to win free dice rolls, cash rewards, and more.
The recurring Prize Drop event makes another return to the title. This is a paintball-like mini-game to help you earn more rewards. Notably, the Peg-E Tokens in the ‘Reward’ section mentioned above act as chips for this mini-game. Complete the milestones to earn more of these tokens and use them to participate in this Prize Drop event.
How to win more in the City Cleanup event in Monopoly Go?
Use the higher roll multipliers to win more in the City Cleanup event in Monopoly Go. The developer has scattered the orange safety jackets across different tiles. Landing on tiles with these jackets will earn you points, which are essential to complete milestones in the event and earn more.
However, since you only get two points for each landing, it will become an uphill struggle as certain milestones require more than 1k points. To mitigate this issue, use higher roll multipliers to secure 20 points for each landing.
It is also worth noting that using these roll multipliers will deduct a similar number of dice rolls. So, you may want to capitalize on the free dice rolls offered by the game as compensation.
