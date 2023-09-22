City Cleanup event in Monopoly Go: Rewards, milestones, and more

Monopoly Go's City Cleanup is a new three-day-long event that went live on September 22, 2023. After wandering our galaxy with Galactic Adventures and rediscovering the moon with Moon Walkers, tycoons must tidy up their cities with this new event. Like all the previous occasions, City Cleanup will require you to obtain the requisite points to complete each milestone and earn rewards.

Scopely’s highly social title keeps bringing amazing rewards with each event that paves your way to riches. Completing these milestones provides rewards that help complete your boards faster. To that end, having the list of milestones, along with their requisite points and rewards, might give you an edge over others.

City Cleanup event in Monopoly Go: Rewards

All rewards in the new event (Image via Scopely)

There are 48 milestones to obtain in the City Cleanup event in Monopoly Go. Kicked off on September 22, the event will run until September 25, 2023, so complete as many milestones as possible to win free dice rolls, cash rewards, and more.

Milestones of City Cleanup event in Monopoly Go Points Rewards 1 5 Cash Rewards 2 5 5 Peg-E Tokens 3 10 Green Sticker Pack 4 75 125 dice rolls 5 15 Cash Rewards 6 15 15 Mins Rent Frenzy 7 20 8 Peg-E Tokens 8 25 Cash Rewards 9 150 230 dice rolls 10 30 15 Peg-E tokens 11 35 Green Sticker pack 12 40 Cash Rewards 13 45 20 Peg-E Tokens 14 400 550 dice rolls 15 45 Yellow Sticker pack 16 50 10 Mins Cash Boost 17 60 30 Peg-E Tokens 18 70 Cash Rewards 19 850 1k dice rolls 20 75 Pink Sticker Pack 21 70 40 Peg-E Tokens 22 80 90 dice rolls 23 100 Cash Rewards 24 1k 1.1k dice rolls 25 100 Yellow Sticker Pack 26 110 15 Mins High Roller 27 125 60 Peg-E Tokens 28 130 125 dice rolls 29 800 Cash Rewards 30 140 140 dice rolls 31 145 70 Peg-E Tokens 32 150 Cash Rewards 33 175 Blue Sticker Pack 34 1.8k 1.8k dice rolls 35 250 86 Peg-E Tokens 36 300 25 Mins Rent Frenzy 37 450 Blue Sticker pack 38 600 Cash Rewards 39 4k 3.8k dice rolls 40 700 100 Peg-E Tokens 41 800 Purple Sticker Pack 42 900 800 dice rolls 43 3k Cash Rewards 44 1k 130 Peg-E Tokens 45 1.1k 5 Mins Cash Boost 46 1.2k Golden Blue Sticker Pack 47 1.3k Cash Rewards 48 6.5k Golden Blue Sticker Pack and 6.5k dice rolls

The recurring Prize Drop event makes another return to the title. This is a paintball-like mini-game to help you earn more rewards. Notably, the Peg-E Tokens in the ‘Reward’ section mentioned above act as chips for this mini-game. Complete the milestones to earn more of these tokens and use them to participate in this Prize Drop event.

How to win more in the City Cleanup event in Monopoly Go?

How to win City Cleanup event (Image via Scopely)

Use the higher roll multipliers to win more in the City Cleanup event in Monopoly Go. The developer has scattered the orange safety jackets across different tiles. Landing on tiles with these jackets will earn you points, which are essential to complete milestones in the event and earn more.

However, since you only get two points for each landing, it will become an uphill struggle as certain milestones require more than 1k points. To mitigate this issue, use higher roll multipliers to secure 20 points for each landing.

It is also worth noting that using these roll multipliers will deduct a similar number of dice rolls. So, you may want to capitalize on the free dice rolls offered by the game as compensation.

