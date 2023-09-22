Esports & Gaming

City Cleanup event in Monopoly Go: Rewards, milestones, and more

City Cleanup event in Monopoly Go
Find the complete milestones and rewards list of City Cleanup event in Monopoly Go here (Image via Scopely)

Monopoly Go's City Cleanup is a new three-day-long event that went live on September 22, 2023. After wandering our galaxy with Galactic Adventures and rediscovering the moon with Moon Walkers, tycoons must tidy up their cities with this new event. Like all the previous occasions, City Cleanup will require you to obtain the requisite points to complete each milestone and earn rewards.

Scopely’s highly social title keeps bringing amazing rewards with each event that paves your way to riches. Completing these milestones provides rewards that help complete your boards faster. To that end, having the list of milestones, along with their requisite points and rewards, might give you an edge over others.

City Cleanup event in Monopoly Go: Rewards

All rewards in the new event (Image via Scopely)
There are 48 milestones to obtain in the City Cleanup event in Monopoly Go. Kicked off on September 22, the event will run until September 25, 2023, so complete as many milestones as possible to win free dice rolls, cash rewards, and more.

Milestones of City Cleanup event in Monopoly Go

Points

Rewards

1

5

Cash Rewards

2

5

5 Peg-E Tokens

3

10

Green Sticker Pack

4

75

125 dice rolls

5

15

Cash Rewards

6

15

15 Mins Rent Frenzy

7

20

8 Peg-E Tokens

8

25

Cash Rewards

9

150

230 dice rolls

10

30

15 Peg-E tokens

11

35

Green Sticker pack

12

40

Cash Rewards

13

45

20 Peg-E Tokens

14

400

550 dice rolls

15

45

Yellow Sticker pack

16

50

10 Mins Cash Boost

17

60

30 Peg-E Tokens

18

70

Cash Rewards

19

850

1k dice rolls

20

75

Pink Sticker Pack

21

70

40 Peg-E Tokens

22

80

90 dice rolls

23

100

Cash Rewards

24

1k

1.1k dice rolls

25

100

Yellow Sticker Pack

26

110

15 Mins High Roller

27

125

60 Peg-E Tokens

28

130

125 dice rolls

29

800

Cash Rewards

30

140

140 dice rolls

31

145

70 Peg-E Tokens

32

150

Cash Rewards

33

175

Blue Sticker Pack

34

1.8k

1.8k dice rolls

35

250

86 Peg-E Tokens

36

300

25 Mins Rent Frenzy

37

450

Blue Sticker pack

38

600

Cash Rewards

39

4k

3.8k dice rolls

40

700

100 Peg-E Tokens

41

800

Purple Sticker Pack

42

900

800 dice rolls

43

3k

Cash Rewards

44

1k

130 Peg-E Tokens

45

1.1k

5 Mins Cash Boost

46

1.2k

Golden Blue Sticker Pack

47

1.3k

Cash Rewards

48

6.5k

Golden Blue Sticker Pack and 6.5k dice rolls

The recurring Prize Drop event makes another return to the title. This is a paintball-like mini-game to help you earn more rewards. Notably, the Peg-E Tokens in the ‘Reward’ section mentioned above act as chips for this mini-game. Complete the milestones to earn more of these tokens and use them to participate in this Prize Drop event.

How to win more in the City Cleanup event in Monopoly Go?

How to win City Cleanup event (Image via Scopely)
Use the higher roll multipliers to win more in the City Cleanup event in Monopoly Go. The developer has scattered the orange safety jackets across different tiles. Landing on tiles with these jackets will earn you points, which are essential to complete milestones in the event and earn more.

However, since you only get two points for each landing, it will become an uphill struggle as certain milestones require more than 1k points. To mitigate this issue, use higher roll multipliers to secure 20 points for each landing.

It is also worth noting that using these roll multipliers will deduct a similar number of dice rolls. So, you may want to capitalize on the free dice rolls offered by the game as compensation.

You can also read our other Monopoly Go guides to bolster your chances of earning lucrative rewards.

