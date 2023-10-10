Wilderness Retreat in Monopoly Go: All event rewards. milestones, and more

Wilderness Retreat in Monopoly Go allows tycoons to collect points (camps) and unlock lucrative rewards. With the Camfire Chronicles reaching its conclusion, the game has brought another incredible event to prolong your stay in the wilderness. You can earn plenty of amazing rewards, like in-game cash, free dice rolls, and more, by completing the milestones in this event.

This article explores everything about the latest Wilderness Retreat in Monopoly Go event. Read on to learn about its milestones, requisite points, rewards, and more.

All rewards of the Wilderness Retreat in Monopoly Go event

All rewards of the Wilderness Retreat in Monopoly Go event

Wilderness Retreat in Monopoly Go brings a total of 49 milestones for you to complete. You can gather points to complete each milestone and earn rewards. The event brings plenty of Peg-E tokens as rewards that can be used to play a mini-game with Mr. Monopoly’s robot and win more exciting prizes.

The Wilderness Retreat event will be conducted from October 10-12, 2023. Here are all the milestones, their requisite points, and rewards.

Event Milestones Required Points Rewards 1 5 10 dice rolls 2 10 5 Peg-E tokens 3 10 Cash rewards 4 10 Green Sticker Pack 5 65 70 dice rolls 6 15 8 Peg-E tokens 7 20 Cash Rewards 8 20 Green Sticker Pack 9 25 Cash Rewards 10 180 220 dice rolls 11 25 12 Peg-E tokens 12 30 10 Mins Cash Grab 13 35 Green Sticker Pack 14 40 15 Peg-E tokens 15 350 450 dice rolls 16 45 Cash Rewards 17 60 Golden Sticker pack 18 100 5 Mins Cash Boost 19 70 30 Peg-E tokens 20 700 850 dice rolls 21 80 Cash Rewards 22 100 Pink Sticker Pack 23 110 45 Peg-E tokens 24 120 Cash rewards 25 1.3K 1.4K dice rolls 26 130 15 Mins High Roller 27 140 Cash Rewards 28 150 60 Peg-E tokens 29 160 Golden Sticker Pack 30 1K Cash Rewards 31 175 180 dice rolls 32 250 Cash Rewards 33 300 Blue Sticker Pack 34 280 75 Peg-E tokens 35 2K 1.85K dice rolls 36 400 15 Mins Cash Grab 37 600 Blue Sticker Pack 38 700 500 dice rolls 39 800 100 Peg-E tokens 40 3K 2.7K dice rolls 41 900 Pink Sticker Pack 42 1K 25 Mins Rent Frenzy 43 1.1K 130 Peg-E tokens 44 1.2K 950 dice rolls 45 2.5K Cash Rewards 46 1.2K 160 Peg-E tokens 47 1.4K Golden Blue Sticker Pack 48 1.5K Cash Rewards 49 6K Golden Blue Sticker Pack and 7K dice rolls

The Sticker Packs from the “Rewards” section help you complete sticker albums. Notably, a season-long sticker collection event called Epic Myths is currently underway, and completing the albums helps you earn plenty of in-game riches.

How to win the Wilderness Retreat in Monopoly Go?

How to win the Wilderness Retreat in Monopoly Go?

You must complete more event milestones to secure rewards in this event. Collect four points each time for landing on the corner tiles of your board. Once you accrue the required points to complete a milestone, you will receive a reward.

However, collecting 1K points or more can be immensely frustrating. In such cases, you can use roll multipliers to increase your rewards.

However, keep in mind that using these roll multipliers does not guarantee a smooth landing on the corner tiles. Therefore, before trying this high-risk gamble, check out our article to discover different ways to earn free dice rolls in the game.

Wilderness Retreat can pave your way to in-game riches and ensure quick board completion. However, avoid spending all your dice rolls in the event.