Esports & Gaming
  • home icon
  • Esports & Gaming
  • Wilderness Retreat in Monopoly Go: All event rewards. milestones, and more

Wilderness Retreat in Monopoly Go: All event rewards. milestones, and more

By Subhadip Dey
Modified Oct 10, 2023 21:19 GMT
Wilderness Retreat Monopoly Go
Find all the rewards of Wilderness Retreat event in Monopoly Go (Image via Scopely)

Wilderness Retreat in Monopoly Go allows tycoons to collect points (camps) and unlock lucrative rewards. With the Camfire Chronicles reaching its conclusion, the game has brought another incredible event to prolong your stay in the wilderness. You can earn plenty of amazing rewards, like in-game cash, free dice rolls, and more, by completing the milestones in this event.

This article explores everything about the latest Wilderness Retreat in Monopoly Go event. Read on to learn about its milestones, requisite points, rewards, and more.

All rewards of the Wilderness Retreat in Monopoly Go event

All reward list (Image via Twitter/@itsjakesm)
All reward list (Image via Twitter/@itsjakesm)

Wilderness Retreat in Monopoly Go brings a total of 49 milestones for you to complete. You can gather points to complete each milestone and earn rewards. The event brings plenty of Peg-E tokens as rewards that can be used to play a mini-game with Mr. Monopoly’s robot and win more exciting prizes.

The Wilderness Retreat event will be conducted from October 10-12, 2023. Here are all the milestones, their requisite points, and rewards.

Event Milestones

Required Points

Rewards

1

5

10 dice rolls

2

10

5 Peg-E tokens

3

10

Cash rewards

4

10

Green Sticker Pack

5

65

70 dice rolls

6

15

8 Peg-E tokens

7

20

Cash Rewards

8

20

Green Sticker Pack

9

25

Cash Rewards

10

180

220 dice rolls

11

25

12 Peg-E tokens

12

30

10 Mins Cash Grab

13

35

Green Sticker Pack

14

40

15 Peg-E tokens

15

350

450 dice rolls

16

45

Cash Rewards

17

60

Golden Sticker pack

18

100

5 Mins Cash Boost

19

70

30 Peg-E tokens

20

700

850 dice rolls

21

80

Cash Rewards

22

100

Pink Sticker Pack

23

110

45 Peg-E tokens

24

120

Cash rewards

25

1.3K

1.4K dice rolls

26

130

15 Mins High Roller

27

140

Cash Rewards

28

150

60 Peg-E tokens

29

160

Golden Sticker Pack

30

1K

Cash Rewards

31

175

180 dice rolls

32

250

Cash Rewards

33

300

Blue Sticker Pack

34

280

75 Peg-E tokens

35

2K

1.85K dice rolls

36

400

15 Mins Cash Grab

37

600

Blue Sticker Pack

38

700

500 dice rolls

39

800

100 Peg-E tokens

40

3K

2.7K dice rolls

41

900

Pink Sticker Pack

42

1K

25 Mins Rent Frenzy

43

1.1K

130 Peg-E tokens

44

1.2K

950 dice rolls

45

2.5K

Cash Rewards

46

1.2K

160 Peg-E tokens

47

1.4K

Golden Blue Sticker Pack

48

1.5K

Cash Rewards

49

6K

Golden Blue Sticker Pack and 7K dice rolls

The Sticker Packs from the “Rewards” section help you complete sticker albums. Notably, a season-long sticker collection event called Epic Myths is currently underway, and completing the albums helps you earn plenty of in-game riches.

How to win the Wilderness Retreat in Monopoly Go?

Tips to win more (Image via Scopely)
Tips to win more (Image via Scopely)

You must complete more event milestones to secure rewards in this event. Collect four points each time for landing on the corner tiles of your board. Once you accrue the required points to complete a milestone, you will receive a reward.

However, collecting 1K points or more can be immensely frustrating. In such cases, you can use roll multipliers to increase your rewards.

However, keep in mind that using these roll multipliers does not guarantee a smooth landing on the corner tiles. Therefore, before trying this high-risk gamble, check out our article to discover different ways to earn free dice rolls in the game.

Wilderness Retreat can pave your way to in-game riches and ensure quick board completion. However, avoid spending all your dice rolls in the event.

Quick Links

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul
Be the first one to comment
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...