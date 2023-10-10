Wilderness Retreat in Monopoly Go: All event rewards. milestones, and more

Wilderness Retreat in Monopoly Go allows tycoons to collect points (camps) and unlock lucrative rewards. With the Camfire Chronicles reaching its conclusion, the game has brought another incredible event to prolong your stay in the wilderness. You can earn plenty of amazing rewards, like in-game cash, free dice rolls, and more, by completing the milestones in this event.
This article explores everything about the latest Wilderness Retreat in Monopoly Go event. Read on to learn about its milestones, requisite points, rewards, and more.
All rewards of the Wilderness Retreat in Monopoly Go event
Wilderness Retreat in Monopoly Go brings a total of 49 milestones for you to complete. You can gather points to complete each milestone and earn rewards. The event brings plenty of Peg-E tokens as rewards that can be used to play a mini-game with Mr. Monopoly’s robot and win more exciting prizes.
The Wilderness Retreat event will be conducted from October 10-12, 2023. Here are all the milestones, their requisite points, and rewards.
The Sticker Packs from the “Rewards” section help you complete sticker albums. Notably, a season-long sticker collection event called Epic Myths is currently underway, and completing the albums helps you earn plenty of in-game riches.
How to win the Wilderness Retreat in Monopoly Go?
You must complete more event milestones to secure rewards in this event. Collect four points each time for landing on the corner tiles of your board. Once you accrue the required points to complete a milestone, you will receive a reward.
However, collecting 1K points or more can be immensely frustrating. In such cases, you can use roll multipliers to increase your rewards.
However, keep in mind that using these roll multipliers does not guarantee a smooth landing on the corner tiles. Therefore, before trying this high-risk gamble, check out our article to discover different ways to earn free dice rolls in the game.
Wilderness Retreat can pave your way to in-game riches and ensure quick board completion. However, avoid spending all your dice rolls in the event.