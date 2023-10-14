How to add friends on Monopoly Go

Monopoly Go is a mobile game developed by Scopely, and playing it with friends increases your chances of getting more rewards. For this reason, many players often look for ways to add new friends within the title. There are different ways to do so. You can add friends from Facebook or your contact list and invite a few with an invitation link.

This article takes a look at the different methods you can use to add friends to your list in Monopoly Go.

3 ways to add new friends on Monopoly Go

Scopely's help center website offers a complete guide on adding new friends on Monopoly Go. To do so, you first need to launch the game and tap on the “Friends” option. You can then follow one of the methods listed below, depending on your preference.

Facebook

Add your friends from Facebook in your in-game friends (Image via Scopely)

You can add new friends on Monopoly Go from your Facebook friend list. The game will ask your permission to connect to your account on the social media platform. Once you grant permission, it will add your friends from the network who play the game.

Contacts

You can also add your contacts to your in-game friend list. The title will ask for your number. Once you enter it, it will automatically add those who play the game from your contact list as your friends.

Invite

Share your invitation link to get your friends hooked on the game (Image via Scopely)

This is probably the best way to add friends on Monopoly Go since you will get rewards for doing it.

You can share your installation link with your friends. Once they install and start playing the title, they will automatically appear in your in-game friend list.

Follow this step-by-step guide to send invitations to your friends:

Step 1: Launch the game and go to “Friends”.

Launch the game and go to “Friends”. Step 2: Click on “Invite” under the “Add Friends” option.

Click on “Invite” under the “Add Friends” option. Step 3: Tap on either the orange or the blue button to share the link with your friends.

You can earn up to 180 free dice rolls and a surprise gift for getting your friends to play the game via an invitation link.

