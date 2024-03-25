Monopoly Go: All Monopoly Origins rewards, milestones, and more

Monopoly Origins is the latest event in Monopoly Go, featuring the highest number of PEG-E tokens compared to previous events. This limited-time event began on March 25, 2024, at 3 PM UTC and will conclude on March 28 at 3 PM UTC, providing 72 hours of consistent gameplay and rewards. Its main attraction is the 15,225 total dice rolls and 1,375 PEG-E tokens players can get as rewards.

This article enlists all the milestones, points required, and rewards, providing a few strategies to maximize the gains in the latest event.

Monopoly Go Monopoly Origins: Milestones, points required, and rewards

Expand Tweet

Monopoly Origins features 49 milestones and their attached rewards. Players can claim these free in-game items by acquiring the points needed to reach higher milestone levels.

Here's the required providing all the required details:

Milestones Required Points Rewards 1 5 10 x Peg-E Tokens 2 5 20 x Dice Rolls 3 5 Green Sticker Pack 4 10 15 x Peg-E Tokens 5 50 130 x Dice Rolls 6 10 20 x Peg-E Tokens 7 15 10 Minutes Cash Grab 8 15 Green Sticker Pack 9 15 25 x Peg-E Tokens 10 100 225 x Dice Rolls 11 20 Cash 12 25 30 x Peg-E Tokens 13 25 Green Sticker Pack 14 25 Cash 15 240 475 x Dice Rolls 16 30 35 x Peg-E Tokens 17 35 Orange Sticker Pack 18 40 Cash 19 45 45 x Peg-E Tokens 20 350 600 x Dice Rolls 21 45 70 x Peg-E Tokens 22 50 Cash 23 50 10 Minutes High Roller 24 55 Pink Sticker Pack 25 700 1,000 x Dice Rolls 26 80 Cash 27 60 Blue Sticker Pack 28 65 100 x Peg-E Tokens 29 70 125 x Dice Rolls 30 500 Cash 31 100 120x Peg-E Tokens 32 150 200 x Dice Rolls 33 200 125 x Peg-E Tokens 34 250 5 Minutes Cash Boost 35 1,000 1,200 x Dice Rolls 36 300 Purple Sticker Pack 37 350 150 x Peg-E Tokens 38 400 Cash 39 500 160 x Peg-E Tokens 40 2,000 3,000 x Dice Rolls 41 600 20 Minutes High Roller 42 650 220 x Peg-E Tokens 43 700 850 x Dice Rolls 44 1,600 Cash 45 750 900 x Dice Rolls 46 800 250 x Peg-E Tokens 47 850 Purple Sticker Pack 48 900 Cash 49 4,000 6,500 x Dice Rolls + Purple Sticker Pack

Upon reaching the final milestone, players will receive 6,500 dice rolls and a purple sticker pack. This will facilitate the use of a roll multiplier, which consumes dice rolls and grants numerous high-rated stickers in the game.

This event also features several timed rewards like High Roller, Cash Grab, and Cash Boost. These rewards will allow players to collect extra in-game items for a limited duration. Furthermore, PEG-E tokens obtained in this event can be used to play the Peg-E Prize Drop mini-game to boost the gaming profile with additional rewards.

What are the strategies to maximize the rewards in the Monopoly Origins event?

Strategies to get maximum rewards in the ongoing event in the game (Image via Scopely)

To make the most of the latest Monopoly Go event and accumulate points efficiently, consider the following strategies:

Utilize Tax and Utility tiles: Monopoly Origins is a Tax and Utility event in the game. Thus, landing on these tiles is crucial for earning maximum points and unlocking the various milestones rewards in the game.

Monopoly Origins is a Tax and Utility event in the game. Thus, landing on these tiles is crucial for earning maximum points and unlocking the various milestones rewards in the game. Strategic use of Roll Multiplier: The Roll Multiplier is a valuable resource to increase the amount of rewards. However, it consumes large quantities of dice rolls quickly. Hence, effective use of a Roll Multiplier is necessary to avoid the scarcity of dice rolls prematurely.

The Roll Multiplier is a valuable resource to increase the amount of rewards. However, it consumes large quantities of dice rolls quickly. Hence, effective use of a Roll Multiplier is necessary to avoid the scarcity of dice rolls prematurely. Participate in daily and weekly events: Take advantage of other events and tournaments like the Chest Quest Challenge, which runs concurrently with the latest event. This allows you to earn additional rewards and dice rolls, maximizing your progress in the event.

Check out more articles on the game:

How to get Pickaxe Tokens in the game? || Is Monopoly Go worth playing in 2024? || Today's event schedule in the game || How to add friends in Monopoly Go?