Monopoly Go: All Monopoly Origins rewards, milestones, and more

Modified Mar 25, 2024 18:11 GMT
All details regarding the Monopoly Go Monopoly Origins event (Image via Scopely)

Monopoly Origins is the latest event in Monopoly Go, featuring the highest number of PEG-E tokens compared to previous events. This limited-time event began on March 25, 2024, at 3 PM UTC and will conclude on March 28 at 3 PM UTC, providing 72 hours of consistent gameplay and rewards. Its main attraction is the 15,225 total dice rolls and 1,375 PEG-E tokens players can get as rewards.

This article enlists all the milestones, points required, and rewards, providing a few strategies to maximize the gains in the latest event.

Monopoly Go Monopoly Origins: Milestones, points required, and rewards

Monopoly Origins features 49 milestones and their attached rewards. Players can claim these free in-game items by acquiring the points needed to reach higher milestone levels.

Here's the required providing all the required details:

Milestones

Required Points

Rewards

1

5

10 x Peg-E Tokens

2

5

20 x Dice Rolls

3

5

Green Sticker Pack

4

10

15 x Peg-E Tokens

5

50

130 x Dice Rolls

6

10

20 x Peg-E Tokens

7

15

10 Minutes Cash Grab

8

15

Green Sticker Pack

9

15

25 x Peg-E Tokens

10

100

225 x Dice Rolls

11

20

Cash

12

25

30 x Peg-E Tokens

13

25

Green Sticker Pack

14

25

Cash

15

240

475 x Dice Rolls

16

30

35 x Peg-E Tokens

17

35

Orange Sticker Pack

18

40

Cash

19

45

45 x Peg-E Tokens

20

350

600 x Dice Rolls

21

45

70 x Peg-E Tokens

22

50

Cash

23

50

10 Minutes High Roller

24

55

Pink Sticker Pack

25

700

1,000 x Dice Rolls

26

80

Cash

27

60

Blue Sticker Pack

28

65

100 x Peg-E Tokens

29

70

125 x Dice Rolls

30

500

Cash

31

100

120x Peg-E Tokens

32

150

200 x Dice Rolls

33

200

125 x Peg-E Tokens

34

250

5 Minutes Cash Boost

35

1,000

1,200 x Dice Rolls

36

300

Purple Sticker Pack

37

350

150 x Peg-E Tokens

38

400

Cash

39

500

160 x Peg-E Tokens

40

2,000

3,000 x Dice Rolls

41

600

20 Minutes High Roller

42

650

220 x Peg-E Tokens

43

700

850 x Dice Rolls

44

1,600

Cash

45

750

900 x Dice Rolls

46

800

250 x Peg-E Tokens

47

850

Purple Sticker Pack

48

900

Cash

49

4,000

6,500 x Dice Rolls + Purple Sticker Pack

Upon reaching the final milestone, players will receive 6,500 dice rolls and a purple sticker pack. This will facilitate the use of a roll multiplier, which consumes dice rolls and grants numerous high-rated stickers in the game.

This event also features several timed rewards like High Roller, Cash Grab, and Cash Boost. These rewards will allow players to collect extra in-game items for a limited duration. Furthermore, PEG-E tokens obtained in this event can be used to play the Peg-E Prize Drop mini-game to boost the gaming profile with additional rewards.

What are the strategies to maximize the rewards in the Monopoly Origins event?

Strategies to get maximum rewards in the ongoing event in the game (Image via Scopely)
Strategies to get maximum rewards in the ongoing event in the game (Image via Scopely)

To make the most of the latest Monopoly Go event and accumulate points efficiently, consider the following strategies:

  • Utilize Tax and Utility tiles: Monopoly Origins is a Tax and Utility event in the game. Thus, landing on these tiles is crucial for earning maximum points and unlocking the various milestones rewards in the game.
  • Strategic use of Roll Multiplier: The Roll Multiplier is a valuable resource to increase the amount of rewards. However, it consumes large quantities of dice rolls quickly. Hence, effective use of a Roll Multiplier is necessary to avoid the scarcity of dice rolls prematurely.
  • Participate in daily and weekly events: Take advantage of other events and tournaments like the Chest Quest Challenge, which runs concurrently with the latest event. This allows you to earn additional rewards and dice rolls, maximizing your progress in the event.

