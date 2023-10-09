Monopoly Go Campfire Chronicles event: All Rewards, milestones and more

After the Gizmo Gourmet event savored the taste buds of the tycoons, the Monopoly Go Campfire Chronicles event is here to give them a taste of adventure. Scopely’s highly social title has brought plenty of rewards with the latest events that went live in the game on October 8, 2023.
This incredible event brings many new sticker packs, free dice rolls, cash rewards, and more that can pave your way to riches. This article brings a complete list of the milestones, the requisite points to complete them, and all the rewards of this three-day event to you.
The complete list of Monopoly Go Campfire Chronicles event rewards and more
There are 43 milestones in the Campfire Chronicles event, each of which brings some incredible rewards that will help you complete your boards faster. You can complete these milestones by collecting the requisite points.
Here is a complete list of milestones for the Monopoly Go Campfire Chronicles event.
This latest event brings plenty of amazing rewards, but the ones tycoons should aim for are the sticker packs. Since a season-long sticker collection event is underway in the game, these sticker packs can help you complete albums faster for more incredible prizes.
You can also earn more rewards by playing the ongoing tournaments in the game. The current event is called Skyscraper Blast Off. You can earn the required points to get lucrative prizes in this event by performing Bank Heists.
How to win more in the Monopoly Go Campfire Chronicles event
The Campfire Chronicles event brings some amazing prizes, but how can you win more in the limited event period? Well, there are event tokens scattered all around the board. Land on tiles with these tokens for two points. You can also use higher roll multipliers to earn more.
However, using these roll multipliers is a high-risk, high-gain gamble. It might help you earn more points with each roll, but you will not land on those specific tiles every time you use them. Therefore, you may want to try out different ways to earn more free dice rolls.
Monopoly Go is a highly social title by Scopely that helps you enjoy the popular board game with your online friends. Follow us for more game-related news.