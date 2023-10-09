Monopoly Go Campfire Chronicles event: All Rewards, milestones and more

After the Gizmo Gourmet event savored the taste buds of the tycoons, the Monopoly Go Campfire Chronicles event is here to give them a taste of adventure. Scopely’s highly social title has brought plenty of rewards with the latest events that went live in the game on October 8, 2023.

This incredible event brings many new sticker packs, free dice rolls, cash rewards, and more that can pave your way to riches. This article brings a complete list of the milestones, the requisite points to complete them, and all the rewards of this three-day event to you.

The complete list of Monopoly Go Campfire Chronicles event rewards and more

Landing on these tiles will earn you more rewards (Image via Scopely)

There are 43 milestones in the Campfire Chronicles event, each of which brings some incredible rewards that will help you complete your boards faster. You can complete these milestones by collecting the requisite points.

Here is a complete list of milestones for the Monopoly Go Campfire Chronicles event.

Event milestones Points Rewards 1 5 Cash Rewards 2 10 10 dice rolls 3 15 Green Sticker Pack 4 60 100 dice rolls 5 15 Cash Rewards 6 20 Green Sticker Pack 7 25 Cash Rewards 8 150 200 dice rolls 9 30 10 Mins High Roller 10 30 Cash Rewards 11 35 Green Sticker Pack 12 40 Cash Rewards 13 400 450 dice rolls 14 50 Cash Rwards 15 60 Yellow Sticker Packs 16 70 Cash Rewards 17 600 650 dice rolls 18 70 10 Mins High Roller 19 80 Pink Sticker Pack 20 90 Cash rewards 21 850 Cash Rewards 22 95 Cash Rewards 23 100 Yellow Sticker Pack 24 110 Cash Rewards 25 140 120 dice rolls 26 700 Cash Rewards and Golden Pink Sticker Pack 27 150 130 dice rolls 28 250 Blue Sticker Packs 29 350 Cash Rewards 30 1.6K 1.6K dice rolls 31 400 Cash Rewards 32 500 5 Mins Cash Boost 33 750 Blue Sticker Pack 34 800 Cash Rewards 35 2.5K 2.2K dice rolls 36 850 Purple Sticker Pack 37 900 750 dice rolls 38 1K 25 Mins Rent Frenzy 39 2K Cash Rewards and 700 dice rolls 40 1.1K 950 dice rolls 41 1.2K Golden Blue Sticker Pack 42 1.4K Cash Rewards 43 6.2K Golden Blue Sticker Pack and 6K dice rolls

This latest event brings plenty of amazing rewards, but the ones tycoons should aim for are the sticker packs. Since a season-long sticker collection event is underway in the game, these sticker packs can help you complete albums faster for more incredible prizes.

You can also earn more rewards by playing the ongoing tournaments in the game. The current event is called Skyscraper Blast Off. You can earn the required points to get lucrative prizes in this event by performing Bank Heists.

How to win more in the Monopoly Go Campfire Chronicles event

Collect the event tokens scattered around the board to earn points (Image via Scopely)

The Campfire Chronicles event brings some amazing prizes, but how can you win more in the limited event period? Well, there are event tokens scattered all around the board. Land on tiles with these tokens for two points. You can also use higher roll multipliers to earn more.

However, using these roll multipliers is a high-risk, high-gain gamble. It might help you earn more points with each roll, but you will not land on those specific tiles every time you use them. Therefore, you may want to try out different ways to earn more free dice rolls.

Monopoly Go is a highly social title by Scopely that helps you enjoy the popular board game with your online friends. Follow us for more game-related news.