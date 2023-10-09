Esports & Gaming
  • home icon
  • Esports & Gaming
  • Monopoly Go Campfire Chronicles event: All Rewards, milestones and more

Monopoly Go Campfire Chronicles event: All Rewards, milestones and more

By Subhadip Dey
Modified Oct 09, 2023 12:24 GMT
Monopoly Go Campfire Chronicles
Find out all the event milestones of Monopoly Go Campfire Chronicles event (Image via Scopely)

After the Gizmo Gourmet event savored the taste buds of the tycoons, the Monopoly Go Campfire Chronicles event is here to give them a taste of adventure. Scopely’s highly social title has brought plenty of rewards with the latest events that went live in the game on October 8, 2023.

This incredible event brings many new sticker packs, free dice rolls, cash rewards, and more that can pave your way to riches. This article brings a complete list of the milestones, the requisite points to complete them, and all the rewards of this three-day event to you.

The complete list of Monopoly Go Campfire Chronicles event rewards and more

Landing on these tiles will earn you more rewards (Image via Scopely)
Landing on these tiles will earn you more rewards (Image via Scopely)

There are 43 milestones in the Campfire Chronicles event, each of which brings some incredible rewards that will help you complete your boards faster. You can complete these milestones by collecting the requisite points.

Here is a complete list of milestones for the Monopoly Go Campfire Chronicles event.

Event milestones

Points

Rewards

1

5

Cash Rewards

2

10

10 dice rolls

3

15

Green Sticker Pack

4

60

100 dice rolls

5

15

Cash Rewards

6

20

Green Sticker Pack

7

25

Cash Rewards

8

150

200 dice rolls

9

30

10 Mins High Roller

10

30

Cash Rewards

11

35

Green Sticker Pack

12

40

Cash Rewards

13

400

450 dice rolls

14

50

Cash Rwards

15

60

Yellow Sticker Packs

16

70

Cash Rewards

17

600

650 dice rolls

18

70

10 Mins High Roller

19

80

Pink Sticker Pack

20

90

Cash rewards

21

850

Cash Rewards

22

95

Cash Rewards

23

100

Yellow Sticker Pack

24

110

Cash Rewards

25

140

120 dice rolls

26

700

Cash Rewards and Golden Pink Sticker Pack

27

150

130 dice rolls

28

250

Blue Sticker Packs

29

350

Cash Rewards

30

1.6K

1.6K dice rolls

31

400

Cash Rewards

32

500

5 Mins Cash Boost

33

750

Blue Sticker Pack

34

800

Cash Rewards

35

2.5K

2.2K dice rolls

36

850

Purple Sticker Pack

37

900

750 dice rolls

38

1K

25 Mins Rent Frenzy

39

2K

Cash Rewards and 700 dice rolls

40

1.1K

950 dice rolls

41

1.2K

Golden Blue Sticker Pack

42

1.4K

Cash Rewards

43

6.2K

Golden Blue Sticker Pack and 6K dice rolls

This latest event brings plenty of amazing rewards, but the ones tycoons should aim for are the sticker packs. Since a season-long sticker collection event is underway in the game, these sticker packs can help you complete albums faster for more incredible prizes.

You can also earn more rewards by playing the ongoing tournaments in the game. The current event is called Skyscraper Blast Off. You can earn the required points to get lucrative prizes in this event by performing Bank Heists.

How to win more in the Monopoly Go Campfire Chronicles event

Collect the event tokens scattered around the board to earn points (Image via Scopely)
Collect the event tokens scattered around the board to earn points (Image via Scopely)

The Campfire Chronicles event brings some amazing prizes, but how can you win more in the limited event period? Well, there are event tokens scattered all around the board. Land on tiles with these tokens for two points. You can also use higher roll multipliers to earn more.

However, using these roll multipliers is a high-risk, high-gain gamble. It might help you earn more points with each roll, but you will not land on those specific tiles every time you use them. Therefore, you may want to try out different ways to earn more free dice rolls.

Monopoly Go is a highly social title by Scopely that helps you enjoy the popular board game with your online friends. Follow us for more game-related news.

Quick Links

Edited by Anirudh Padmanabhan
Be the first one to comment
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...