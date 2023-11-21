Monopoly Go Corn Maze event: Rewards, milestones, and more

The Monopoly Go event Corn Maze is a thrilling 25-day-long tournament packed with rewards and milestones. It went live on November 20, 2023, inviting tycoons to navigate the game board, accumulating points by landing on specific tiles and unlocking a cascade of in-game treasures.
In this article, we'll highlight the rewards players with each corresponding milestone in Corn Maze.
Corn Maze event milestones and rewards in Monopoly Go
The Corn Maze event introduces a range of milestones, each offering rewards based on the points players accrue.
Each milestone has a specific point requirement and presents diverse rewards, including cash, dice rolls, sticker packs, and timed power-ups like Rent Frenzy and High Roller. The final milestone, at 25, culminates in a substantial bounty of rewards, featuring 1,200 dice rolls in Monopoly Go.
Rewards based on ranking in Monopoly Go Corn Maze
Here's a breakdown of the prizes based on players' leaderboard ranking at the end of the tournament:
- 100th Place to 16th Place: Cash
- 15th Place to 11th Place: Cash x 5 + 25 Free Dice Rolls
- 10th Place to 9th Place: Cash x 10 + 50 Free Dice Rolls
- 8th Place: Cash x 12.5 + 75 Free Dice Rolls
- 7th Place: Cash x 12.5 + 150 Free Dice Rolls
- 6th Place: Cash x 15 + 200 Free Dice Rolls + 1 Gold Blue 4-Star Sticker Pack
- 5th Place: Cash x 90 + 250 Free Dice Rolls + 1 Gold Blue 4-Star Sticker Pack
- 4th Place: Cash x 90 + 300 Free Dice Rolls + 1 Gold Blue 4-Star Sticker Pack
- 3rd Place: Cash x 90 + 400 Free Dice Rolls + 1 Gold Purple 5-Star Sticker Pack
- 2nd Place: Cash x 90 + 500 Free Dice Rolls + 1 Gold Purple 5-Star Sticker Pack
- 1st Place: Cash x 90 + 800 Free Dice Rolls + 1 Gold Purple 5-Star Sticker Pack
Success strategies in Monopoly Go Corn Maze
Unlike previous events, Corn Maze introduces exclusive tokens scattered across the game board. To optimize your success, consider the following strategies:
1) Utilize roll multipliers
Increase your point accumulation by utilizing roll multipliers. A 5x multiplier results in 10 points, and a 10x multiplier doubles it to 20. Exercise discretion in their use, as they deduct the same number of dice rolls.
2) Focus on the Space Repairs tournament
Give preference to the ongoing Space Repairs tournament to accumulate enough dice rolls. This approach guarantees a consistent roll supply, enhancing your chances of earning bonuses in the Corn Maze event.
3) Strategic landing
Because event-exclusive tokens are spread out, landing on specific tiles becomes crucial. Strategically plan your moves to efficiently collect the necessary points.
The Monopoly Go Corn Maze event is a limited-time opportunity for players to amass riches and enhance their virtual empires. Players can reach the milestones and reap the rewards of this festive extravaganza by precisely navigating the board, efficiently utilizing roll multipliers, and participating in relevant tournaments.
Players can also check previous event rewards for further clarification of its system in Monopoly Go.