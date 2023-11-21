Monopoly Go Corn Maze event: Rewards, milestones, and more

The Monopoly Go event Corn Maze is a thrilling 25-day-long tournament packed with rewards and milestones. It went live on November 20, 2023, inviting tycoons to navigate the game board, accumulating points by landing on specific tiles and unlocking a cascade of in-game treasures.

In this article, we'll highlight the rewards players with each corresponding milestone in Corn Maze.

Corn Maze event milestones and rewards in Monopoly Go

The Corn Maze event introduces a range of milestones, each offering rewards based on the points players accrue.

Event Milestone Required Points Rewards 1 50 40 Dice rolls 2 45 Green Sticker Pack 3 85 70 Dice rolls 4 130 5-minute High Roller 5 110 2-star Yellow Sticker Pack 6 170 Cash Rewards 7 180 130 Dice rolls 8 250 3-star Pink Sticker Pack 9 225 20-minute Mega Heist 10 280 175 Dice rolls 11 300 Cash Rewards 12 400 3-star Pink Sticker Pack 13 375 250 Dice rolls 14 425 20-minute Rent Frenzy 15 500 Cash Rewards 16 600 375 Dice rolls 17 550 4-star Blue Sticker Pack 18 700 Cash Rewards 19 800 500 Dice rolls 20 1,000 Cash Rewards 21 900 5-star Purple Sticker Pack 22 1,300 750 Dice rolls 23 1,500 15-minute Cash Grab 24 1,600 Cash Rewards 25 2,000 1,200 Dice rolls

Each milestone has a specific point requirement and presents diverse rewards, including cash, dice rolls, sticker packs, and timed power-ups like Rent Frenzy and High Roller. The final milestone, at 25, culminates in a substantial bounty of rewards, featuring 1,200 dice rolls in Monopoly Go.

Rewards based on ranking in Monopoly Go Corn Maze

Here's a breakdown of the prizes based on players' leaderboard ranking at the end of the tournament:

100th Place to 16th Place: Cash

15th Place to 11th Place: Cash x 5 + 25 Free Dice Rolls

10th Place to 9th Place: Cash x 10 + 50 Free Dice Rolls

8th Place: Cash x 12.5 + 75 Free Dice Rolls

7th Place: Cash x 12.5 + 150 Free Dice Rolls

6th Place: Cash x 15 + 200 Free Dice Rolls + 1 Gold Blue 4-Star Sticker Pack

5th Place: Cash x 90 + 250 Free Dice Rolls + 1 Gold Blue 4-Star Sticker Pack

4th Place: Cash x 90 + 300 Free Dice Rolls + 1 Gold Blue 4-Star Sticker Pack

3rd Place: Cash x 90 + 400 Free Dice Rolls + 1 Gold Purple 5-Star Sticker Pack

2nd Place: Cash x 90 + 500 Free Dice Rolls + 1 Gold Purple 5-Star Sticker Pack

1st Place: Cash x 90 + 800 Free Dice Rolls + 1 Gold Purple 5-Star Sticker Pack

Success strategies in Monopoly Go Corn Maze

Unlike previous events, Corn Maze introduces exclusive tokens scattered across the game board. To optimize your success, consider the following strategies:

1) Utilize roll multipliers

Increase your point accumulation by utilizing roll multipliers. A 5x multiplier results in 10 points, and a 10x multiplier doubles it to 20. Exercise discretion in their use, as they deduct the same number of dice rolls.

2) Focus on the Space Repairs tournament

Give preference to the ongoing Space Repairs tournament to accumulate enough dice rolls. This approach guarantees a consistent roll supply, enhancing your chances of earning bonuses in the Corn Maze event.

3) Strategic landing

Because event-exclusive tokens are spread out, landing on specific tiles becomes crucial. Strategically plan your moves to efficiently collect the necessary points.

The Monopoly Go Corn Maze event is a limited-time opportunity for players to amass riches and enhance their virtual empires. Players can reach the milestones and reap the rewards of this festive extravaganza by precisely navigating the board, efficiently utilizing roll multipliers, and participating in relevant tournaments.

Players can also check previous event rewards for further clarification of its system in Monopoly Go.