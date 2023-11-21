Esports & Gaming

Monopoly Go Corn Maze event: Rewards, milestones, and more

By Md Farhan Sajid
Modified Nov 21, 2023 12:46 GMT
Monopoly Go
Corn Maze rewards and milestone in Monopoly Go (Image via Monopoly Go!/Twitter)

The Monopoly Go event Corn Maze is a thrilling 25-day-long tournament packed with rewards and milestones. It went live on November 20, 2023, inviting tycoons to navigate the game board, accumulating points by landing on specific tiles and unlocking a cascade of in-game treasures.

In this article, we'll highlight the rewards players with each corresponding milestone in Corn Maze.

Corn Maze event milestones and rewards in Monopoly Go

The Corn Maze event introduces a range of milestones, each offering rewards based on the points players accrue.

Event MilestoneRequired PointsRewards
15040 Dice rolls
245Green Sticker Pack
38570 Dice rolls
41305-minute High Roller
51102-star Yellow Sticker Pack
6170Cash Rewards
7180130 Dice rolls
82503-star Pink Sticker Pack
922520-minute Mega Heist
10280175 Dice rolls
11300Cash Rewards
124003-star Pink Sticker Pack
13375250 Dice rolls
1442520-minute Rent Frenzy
15500Cash Rewards
16600375 Dice rolls
175504-star Blue Sticker Pack
18700Cash Rewards
19800500 Dice rolls
201,000Cash Rewards
219005-star Purple Sticker Pack
221,300750 Dice rolls
231,50015-minute Cash Grab
241,600Cash Rewards
252,0001,200 Dice rolls

Each milestone has a specific point requirement and presents diverse rewards, including cash, dice rolls, sticker packs, and timed power-ups like Rent Frenzy and High Roller. The final milestone, at 25, culminates in a substantial bounty of rewards, featuring 1,200 dice rolls in Monopoly Go.

Rewards based on ranking in Monopoly Go Corn Maze

Here's a breakdown of the prizes based on players' leaderboard ranking at the end of the tournament:

  • 100th Place to 16th Place: Cash
  • 15th Place to 11th Place: Cash x 5 + 25 Free Dice Rolls
  • 10th Place to 9th Place: Cash x 10 + 50 Free Dice Rolls
  • 8th Place: Cash x 12.5 + 75 Free Dice Rolls
  • 7th Place: Cash x 12.5 + 150 Free Dice Rolls
  • 6th Place: Cash x 15 + 200 Free Dice Rolls + 1 Gold Blue 4-Star Sticker Pack
  • 5th Place: Cash x 90 + 250 Free Dice Rolls + 1 Gold Blue 4-Star Sticker Pack
  • 4th Place: Cash x 90 + 300 Free Dice Rolls + 1 Gold Blue 4-Star Sticker Pack
  • 3rd Place: Cash x 90 + 400 Free Dice Rolls + 1 Gold Purple 5-Star Sticker Pack
  • 2nd Place: Cash x 90 + 500 Free Dice Rolls + 1 Gold Purple 5-Star Sticker Pack
  • 1st Place: Cash x 90 + 800 Free Dice Rolls + 1 Gold Purple 5-Star Sticker Pack

Success strategies in Monopoly Go Corn Maze

Unlike previous events, Corn Maze introduces exclusive tokens scattered across the game board. To optimize your success, consider the following strategies:

1) Utilize roll multipliers

Increase your point accumulation by utilizing roll multipliers. A 5x multiplier results in 10 points, and a 10x multiplier doubles it to 20. Exercise discretion in their use, as they deduct the same number of dice rolls.

2) Focus on the Space Repairs tournament

Give preference to the ongoing Space Repairs tournament to accumulate enough dice rolls. This approach guarantees a consistent roll supply, enhancing your chances of earning bonuses in the Corn Maze event.

3) Strategic landing

Because event-exclusive tokens are spread out, landing on specific tiles becomes crucial. Strategically plan your moves to efficiently collect the necessary points.

The Monopoly Go Corn Maze event is a limited-time opportunity for players to amass riches and enhance their virtual empires. Players can reach the milestones and reap the rewards of this festive extravaganza by precisely navigating the board, efficiently utilizing roll multipliers, and participating in relevant tournaments.

Players can also check previous event rewards for further clarification of its system in Monopoly Go.

Quick Links

Edited by Angad Sharma
Be the first one to comment
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...