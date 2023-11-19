Monopoly Go Cranberry Carnival: Rewards, milestone and more

As the Cranberry Carnival descends upon the virtual realm of Monopoly Go, players are in for a treat, with a plethora of rewards and milestones awaiting tycoons who partake in this festive limited-period event. Launched on November 19, 2023, this carnival-themed extravaganza challenges players to traverse the game board, landing on specific tiles to accumulate points that unlock a cascade of in-game treasures.

In this article, we'll delve into the Monopoly Go Cranberry Carnival event, detailing all the rewards, milestones, and strategies to make the most of this limited-time event.

Cranberry Carnival event milestones and rewards in Monopoly Go

Scheduled to conclude on November 21, the Cranberry Carnival introduces a variety of milestones, each offering enticing rewards based on the points you accrue. Here's a comprehensive breakdown of the rewards awaiting players:

Event Milestones Required Points Rewards 1 5 Cash rewards 2 5 10 dice rolls 3 10 Green Sticker Pack 4 50 130 dice rolls 5 15 Cash rewards 6 15 Green Sticker Pack 7 15 10-minute Rent Frenzy 8 20 Cash rewards 9 100 225 dice rolls 10 25 Cash Rewards 11 25 Green Sticker Pack 12 30 Cash Rewards 13 250 480 dice rolls 14 35 Cash Rewards 15 40 Green Sticker Pack 16 45 Cash Rewards 17 400 750 dice rolls 18 50 10-minute High Roller 19 75 Green Sticker Pack 20 60 Cash Rewards 21 700 1,100 dice rolls 22 60 Green Sticker Pack 23 65 Cash Rewards 24 70 15-minute cash grab 25 80 100 dice rolls 26 500 Cash Rewards 27 150 Green Sticker Pack 28 200 250 dice rolls 29 250 Cash Rewards 30 1,200 2,000 dice rolls 31 300 5-minute Board Rush 32 400 Green Sticker Pack 33 500 Cash Rewards 34 1,800 2,700 dice rolls 35 550 Green Sticker Pack 36 600 Cash Rewards 37 700 800 dice rolls 38 1,200 Cash Rewards 39 750 900 dice rolls 40 800 Green Sticker Pack 41 900 Cash Rewards 42 4,300 Green Sticker Pack & 7,000 dice rolls

Each milestone requires a specific number of points and offers diverse rewards such as cash, dice rolls, sticker packs, and even timed power-ups like Rent Frenzy and High Roller. The culmination of the event at milestone 42 presents players with a substantial bounty of rewards, including a Green Sticker pack and a whopping 7K dice rolls.

Strategies for success in the Monopoly Go Cranberry Carnival event

Unlike previous events, the Cranberry Carnival employs exclusive tokens scattered across the game board, requiring players to strategically land on specific tiles to collect points. To maximize your success in this event, consider the following strategies:

1) Utilize Roll Multipliers

Boost your point accumulation by employing roll multipliers. A 5x multiplier can net you 10 points at once, while a 10x multiplier doubles it to 20. Be mindful that these multipliers deduct the same number of dice rolls, so use them judiciously.

2) Focus on Space Repairs Tournament

To amass sufficient dice rolls, prioritize the ongoing Space Repairs tournament. This strategic move ensures that you have an abundant supply of rolls to increase your chances of winning bonuses in the Cranberry Carnival.

3) Strategic Landing

Given the dispersed nature of event-exclusive tokens, landing on specific tiles becomes crucial. Plan your moves strategically to ensure you collect the required points efficiently.

The Monopoly Go Cranberry Carnival is a limited-time opportunity for players to amass riches and boost their virtual empires. By navigating the game board with precision, utilizing roll multipliers effectively, and participating in relevant tournaments, players can optimize their chances of reaching milestones and reaping the rewards of this festive extravaganza. Happy gaming, and may your virtual fortune flourish in the Cranberry Carnival!