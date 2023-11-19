Esports & Gaming

Monopoly Go Cranberry Carnival: Rewards, milestone and more

By Md Farhan Sajid
Modified Nov 19, 2023 19:36 GMT
Cranberry Carnival event rewards in Monopoly Go (Image via MONOPOLY GO!/Twitter)

As the Cranberry Carnival descends upon the virtual realm of Monopoly Go, players are in for a treat, with a plethora of rewards and milestones awaiting tycoons who partake in this festive limited-period event. Launched on November 19, 2023, this carnival-themed extravaganza challenges players to traverse the game board, landing on specific tiles to accumulate points that unlock a cascade of in-game treasures.

In this article, we'll delve into the Monopoly Go Cranberry Carnival event, detailing all the rewards, milestones, and strategies to make the most of this limited-time event.

Cranberry Carnival event milestones and rewards in Monopoly Go

Scheduled to conclude on November 21, the Cranberry Carnival introduces a variety of milestones, each offering enticing rewards based on the points you accrue. Here's a comprehensive breakdown of the rewards awaiting players:

Event MilestonesRequired PointsRewards
15Cash rewards
2510 dice rolls
310Green Sticker Pack
450130 dice rolls
515Cash rewards
615Green Sticker Pack
71510-minute Rent Frenzy
820Cash rewards
9100225 dice rolls
1025Cash Rewards
1125Green Sticker Pack
1230Cash Rewards
13250480 dice rolls
1435Cash Rewards
1540Green Sticker Pack
1645Cash Rewards
17400750 dice rolls
185010-minute High Roller
1975Green Sticker Pack
2060Cash Rewards
217001,100 dice rolls
2260Green Sticker Pack
2365Cash Rewards
247015-minute cash grab
2580100 dice rolls
26500Cash Rewards
27150Green Sticker Pack
28200250 dice rolls
29250Cash Rewards
301,2002,000 dice rolls
313005-minute Board Rush
32400Green Sticker Pack
33500Cash Rewards
341,8002,700 dice rolls
35550Green Sticker Pack
36600Cash Rewards
37700800 dice rolls
381,200Cash Rewards
39750900 dice rolls
40800Green Sticker Pack
41900Cash Rewards
424,300Green Sticker Pack & 7,000 dice rolls

Each milestone requires a specific number of points and offers diverse rewards such as cash, dice rolls, sticker packs, and even timed power-ups like Rent Frenzy and High Roller. The culmination of the event at milestone 42 presents players with a substantial bounty of rewards, including a Green Sticker pack and a whopping 7K dice rolls.

Strategies for success in the Monopoly Go Cranberry Carnival event

Unlike previous events, the Cranberry Carnival employs exclusive tokens scattered across the game board, requiring players to strategically land on specific tiles to collect points. To maximize your success in this event, consider the following strategies:

1) Utilize Roll Multipliers

Boost your point accumulation by employing roll multipliers. A 5x multiplier can net you 10 points at once, while a 10x multiplier doubles it to 20. Be mindful that these multipliers deduct the same number of dice rolls, so use them judiciously.

2) Focus on Space Repairs Tournament

To amass sufficient dice rolls, prioritize the ongoing Space Repairs tournament. This strategic move ensures that you have an abundant supply of rolls to increase your chances of winning bonuses in the Cranberry Carnival.

3) Strategic Landing

Given the dispersed nature of event-exclusive tokens, landing on specific tiles becomes crucial. Plan your moves strategically to ensure you collect the required points efficiently.

The Monopoly Go Cranberry Carnival is a limited-time opportunity for players to amass riches and boost their virtual empires. By navigating the game board with precision, utilizing roll multipliers effectively, and participating in relevant tournaments, players can optimize their chances of reaching milestones and reaping the rewards of this festive extravaganza. Happy gaming, and may your virtual fortune flourish in the Cranberry Carnival!

