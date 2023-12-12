Monopoly Go Reindeer Gallop tournament: Rewards, milestones, and more

Esports & Gaming
By Samarjit Paul
Modified Dec 12, 2023 08:34 GMT
Monopoly Go has recently witnessed a meteoric rise in the number of players logging in daily. To provide them with an enriching gaming experience, Scopely brings in new tournaments from time to time that offer users stunning rewards. The new Reindeer Gallop tournament is now live and will last for the next few hours, ending on December 12 at 10 am ET.

This article will help you learn about milestone rewards, placement rewards, and the scoring system, enabling you to gain the best gaming experience.

Monopoly Go players can obtain stunning rewards upon reaching milestones in the new Reindeer Gallop tournament

Similar to previous tournaments in Monopoly Go, the Reindeer Gallop tournament offers a plethora of great rewards when you reach a particular milestone.

Here's an overview of the various rewards up for grabs at different milestone ranks:

Event MilestoneRewards Points Reindeer Gallop Rewards
1305 Pickaxe
26050 Free Rolls
3401-Star Green Sticker Pack
410075 Free Rolls
51406 Pickaxe
61755 Mins High Roller
71408 pickaxe
82502-Star Yellow Sticker Pack
919010 pickaxe
10200175 Free Rolls
112203-Star Pink Sticker Pack
1223012 pickaxe
13240175 Free Rolls
143004-Star Blue Sticker Pack
15400275 Free Rolls
1637515 pickaxe
17425Cash
18500Cash
19600400 Free Rolls
2065030 Pickaxe
21550Cash
227004-Star Blue Sticker Pack
23800Cash
241,000Cash
2590040 Pickaxe
261,300Cash
271,500Cash
281,60015 Mins Cash Grab
291,800Cash
302,0001,200 Free Rolls

With so many exclusive Tournament rewards up for grabs, Scopely will be hoping that new players sign into Monopoly Go and play the Reindeer Gallop tournament.

Monopoly Go Reindeer Gallop tournament leaderboard rewards and Scoring system

While the individual milestone rewards are great, many spectacular rewards can be redeemed by the top performers on the Reindeer Gallop tournament leaderboard.

Here's a look at the placement rewards up for grabs in the tournament:

  • 1st Place – 1,500 Free Dice Rolls, 4-Star Blue Sticker Pack, and Cash
  • 2nd Place – 800 Free Dice Rolls, 4-Star Blue Sticker Pack, and Cash
  • 3rd Place – 600 Free Dice Rolls, 4-Star Blue Sticker Pack, and Cash
  • 4th Place – 500 Free Dice Rolls, 3-Star Pink Sticker Pack, and Cash
  • 5th Place – 400 Free Dice Rolls, 3-Star Pink Sticker Pack, and Cash
  • 6th Place – 350 Free Dice Rolls, 2-Star Yellow Sticker Pack, and Cash
  • 7th Place – 300 Free Dice Rolls, 2-Star Yellow Sticker Pack, and Cash
  • 8th Place – 250 Free Dice Rolls, 2-Star Yellow Sticker Pack, and Cash
  • 9th Place – 200 Free Dice Rolls, 2-Star Yellow Sticker Pack, and Cash
  • 10th Place – 200 Free Dice Rolls, 2-Star Yellow Sticker Pack, and Cash
  • 11th-15th Place – 50 Free Dice Rolls and Cash
  • 16th-50th Place – Cash
Scoring points in the new Reindeer Gallop tournament is easy. Monopoly Go players need to land on a Railroad tile and opt for either Shutdown or Bank Heist. The maximum points can be obtained in the following ways:

Shutdown

  • Shutdown Blocked - 2 points
  • Shutdown Success - 4 points

Bank Heist x2

  • Small Heist - 4 points
  • Large Heist - 6 points
  • Bankrupt - 8 points

Finding the three gold bars in the Mega Heist or three rings in a Bank Heist will help you get the maximum loot.

However, you must be aware that you will be slotted into a group in the Reindeer Gallop tournament, and the eventual leaderboards will highlight your performance against those players. Hence, you should think carefully about spending a lot of dice in this tournament.

