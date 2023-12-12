Monopoly Go Reindeer Gallop tournament: Rewards, milestones, and more

Monopoly Go has recently witnessed a meteoric rise in the number of players logging in daily. To provide them with an enriching gaming experience, Scopely brings in new tournaments from time to time that offer users stunning rewards. The new Reindeer Gallop tournament is now live and will last for the next few hours, ending on December 12 at 10 am ET.

This article will help you learn about milestone rewards, placement rewards, and the scoring system, enabling you to gain the best gaming experience.

Monopoly Go players can obtain stunning rewards upon reaching milestones in the new Reindeer Gallop tournament

Similar to previous tournaments in Monopoly Go, the Reindeer Gallop tournament offers a plethora of great rewards when you reach a particular milestone.

Here's an overview of the various rewards up for grabs at different milestone ranks:

Event Milestone Rewards Points Reindeer Gallop Rewards 1 30 5 Pickaxe 2 60 50 Free Rolls 3 40 1-Star Green Sticker Pack 4 100 75 Free Rolls 5 140 6 Pickaxe 6 175 5 Mins High Roller 7 140 8 pickaxe 8 250 2-Star Yellow Sticker Pack 9 190 10 pickaxe 10 200 175 Free Rolls 11 220 3-Star Pink Sticker Pack 12 230 12 pickaxe 13 240 175 Free Rolls 14 300 4-Star Blue Sticker Pack 15 400 275 Free Rolls 16 375 15 pickaxe 17 425 Cash 18 500 Cash 19 600 400 Free Rolls 20 650 30 Pickaxe 21 550 Cash 22 700 4-Star Blue Sticker Pack 23 800 Cash 24 1,000 Cash 25 900 40 Pickaxe 26 1,300 Cash 27 1,500 Cash 28 1,600 15 Mins Cash Grab 29 1,800 Cash 30 2,000 1,200 Free Rolls

With so many exclusive Tournament rewards up for grabs, Scopely will be hoping that new players sign into Monopoly Go and play the Reindeer Gallop tournament.

Monopoly Go Reindeer Gallop tournament leaderboard rewards and Scoring system

While the individual milestone rewards are great, many spectacular rewards can be redeemed by the top performers on the Reindeer Gallop tournament leaderboard.

Here's a look at the placement rewards up for grabs in the tournament:

1st Place – 1,500 Free Dice Rolls, 4-Star Blue Sticker Pack, and Cash

– 1,500 Free Dice Rolls, 4-Star Blue Sticker Pack, and Cash 2nd Place – 800 Free Dice Rolls, 4-Star Blue Sticker Pack, and Cash

– 800 Free Dice Rolls, 4-Star Blue Sticker Pack, and Cash 3rd Place – 600 Free Dice Rolls, 4-Star Blue Sticker Pack, and Cash

– 600 Free Dice Rolls, 4-Star Blue Sticker Pack, and Cash 4th Place – 500 Free Dice Rolls, 3-Star Pink Sticker Pack, and Cash

– 500 Free Dice Rolls, 3-Star Pink Sticker Pack, and Cash 5th Place – 400 Free Dice Rolls, 3-Star Pink Sticker Pack, and Cash

– 400 Free Dice Rolls, 3-Star Pink Sticker Pack, and Cash 6th Place – 350 Free Dice Rolls, 2-Star Yellow Sticker Pack, and Cash

– 350 Free Dice Rolls, 2-Star Yellow Sticker Pack, and Cash 7th Place – 300 Free Dice Rolls, 2-Star Yellow Sticker Pack, and Cash

– 300 Free Dice Rolls, 2-Star Yellow Sticker Pack, and Cash 8th Place – 250 Free Dice Rolls, 2-Star Yellow Sticker Pack, and Cash

– 250 Free Dice Rolls, 2-Star Yellow Sticker Pack, and Cash 9th Place – 200 Free Dice Rolls, 2-Star Yellow Sticker Pack, and Cash

– 200 Free Dice Rolls, 2-Star Yellow Sticker Pack, and Cash 10th Place – 200 Free Dice Rolls, 2-Star Yellow Sticker Pack, and Cash

– 200 Free Dice Rolls, 2-Star Yellow Sticker Pack, and Cash 11th-15th Place – 50 Free Dice Rolls and Cash

– 50 Free Dice Rolls and Cash 16th-50th Place – Cash

Scoring points in the new Reindeer Gallop tournament is easy. Monopoly Go players need to land on a Railroad tile and opt for either Shutdown or Bank Heist. The maximum points can be obtained in the following ways:

Shutdown

Shutdown Blocked - 2 points

Shutdown Success - 4 points

Bank Heist x2

Small Heist - 4 points

Large Heist - 6 points

Bankrupt - 8 points

Finding the three gold bars in the Mega Heist or three rings in a Bank Heist will help you get the maximum loot.

However, you must be aware that you will be slotted into a group in the Reindeer Gallop tournament, and the eventual leaderboards will highlight your performance against those players. Hence, you should think carefully about spending a lot of dice in this tournament.