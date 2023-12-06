Esports & Gaming
  • home icon
  • Esports & Gaming
  • Monopoly Go Snowy Creations Tournament: Rewards, milestones and more

Monopoly Go Snowy Creations Tournament: Rewards, milestones and more

By Md Farhan Sajid
Modified Dec 06, 2023 09:45 GMT
Monopoly Go Snowy Creations
All rewards and milestones in Monopoly Go Snowy Creations (Image via Scopely)

The Snowy Creations Tournament accompanies the Twinkle Tree main event in Monopoly Go, celebrating strategic gameplay and offering players exclusive rewards. It is currently live and is scheduled to conclude on December 6, 2023, at 1:00 pm ET. The tournament presents various rewards tied to specific points of threshold for players to achieve.

This article provides a list of milestones in the Monopoly Go Snowy Creations Tournament and their subsequent rewards.

All rewards and milestones in Monopoly Go Snowy Creations Tournament

Snowy Creations Tournament has a series of rewards to offer players who seek to advance in this board game. These rewards are accessible only when players reach the required milestone points. The following list contains the details of various rewards in this tournament.

MilestoneRequired PointsRewards
14535 Dice Rolls
240Green Sticker Pack
3805 PegE token
41205-minute High Roller
5140100 Dice Rolls
6150Cash Rewards
713010 PegE token
8160Orange/Two-Star Sticker Pack
9180150 Dice Rolls
1020015 PegE token
11250Pink/Three-Star Sticker Pack
12225175 Dice Rolls
1327520 PegE token
14300Blue/Four-Star Sticker Pack
15400275 Dice Rolls
16375Cash Rewards
1742550 PegE token
18500Cash Rewards
19600400 Dice Rolls
2065025-minute Rent Frenzy
21550Blue/Four-Star Sticker Pack
2270080 PegE token
23800Cash Rewards
241,000675 Dice Rolls
25900Cash Rewards
261,300100 PegE token
271,500Cash Rewards
281,60015-minute Cash Grab
291,800Cash Rewards
302,0001,300 Dice Rolls

Players will get cash benefits and timed power-ups upon reaching specified milestones. The peak is milestone 30, which grants a substantial reward of 1,300 Dice Rolls.

Leaderboard rewards in Snowy Creations Monopoly Go

Top performers on the competitive leaderboard receive exclusive rewards:

  • 1st place: Cash rewards, 1500 Dice Rolls, Blue/Four-Star Sticker Pack
  • 2nd place: Cash rewards, 750 Dice Rolls, Blue/Four-Star Sticker Pack
  • 3rd place: Cash rewards, 600 Dice Rolls, Blue/Four-Star Sticker Pack
  • 4th place: Cash rewards, 500 Dice Rolls, Pink/Three-Star Sticker Pack
  • 5th place: Cash rewards, 400 Dice Rolls, Pink/Three-Star Sticker Pack
  • 6th place: Cash rewards, 350 Dice Rolls, Orange/Two-Star Sticker Pack
  • 7th place: Cash rewards, 300 Dice Rolls, Orange/Two-Star Sticker Pack
  • 8th place: Cash rewards, 250 Dice Rolls, Orange/Two-Star Sticker Pack
  • 9th place to 10th place: Cash rewards, 200 Dice Rolls, Orange/Two-Star Sticker Pack
  • 11th place to 15th place: Cash rewards, 50 Dice Rolls
  • 16th place to 50th place: Cash rewards

Tips for success in Snowy Creations Tournament in Monopoly Go

youtube-cover

To enjoy success in the Toy Soldiers Tournament, consider the following strategic tips.

1) Utilize free dice links

Regularly check the official Monopoly Go Discord server for free dice links, providing a steady influx of rolls and enhancing bonus chances.

2) Strategic use of roll multipliers

Employ a thoughtful approach to roll multipliers, as a 5x multiplier nets 10 points, and a 10x multiplier doubles the points, boosting overall earnings significantly.

3) Plan moves with precision

Land on event-exclusive tokens strategically placed on the board to meet point thresholds, optimizing success in the tournament.

Participating in the Snowy Creations Tournament in Monopoly Go elevates players' virtual empires, offering exclusive rewards. You can look at past tournaments' rewards to optimize strategies effectively and better understand the game.

Quick Links

Edited by Adarsh J Kumar
Be the first one to comment
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...