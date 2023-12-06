Monopoly Go Snowy Creations Tournament: Rewards, milestones and more

The Snowy Creations Tournament accompanies the Twinkle Tree main event in Monopoly Go, celebrating strategic gameplay and offering players exclusive rewards. It is currently live and is scheduled to conclude on December 6, 2023, at 1:00 pm ET. The tournament presents various rewards tied to specific points of threshold for players to achieve.
This article provides a list of milestones in the Monopoly Go Snowy Creations Tournament and their subsequent rewards.
All rewards and milestones in Monopoly Go Snowy Creations Tournament
Snowy Creations Tournament has a series of rewards to offer players who seek to advance in this board game. These rewards are accessible only when players reach the required milestone points. The following list contains the details of various rewards in this tournament.
Players will get cash benefits and timed power-ups upon reaching specified milestones. The peak is milestone 30, which grants a substantial reward of 1,300 Dice Rolls.
Leaderboard rewards in Snowy Creations Monopoly Go
Top performers on the competitive leaderboard receive exclusive rewards:
- 1st place: Cash rewards, 1500 Dice Rolls, Blue/Four-Star Sticker Pack
- 2nd place: Cash rewards, 750 Dice Rolls, Blue/Four-Star Sticker Pack
- 3rd place: Cash rewards, 600 Dice Rolls, Blue/Four-Star Sticker Pack
- 4th place: Cash rewards, 500 Dice Rolls, Pink/Three-Star Sticker Pack
- 5th place: Cash rewards, 400 Dice Rolls, Pink/Three-Star Sticker Pack
- 6th place: Cash rewards, 350 Dice Rolls, Orange/Two-Star Sticker Pack
- 7th place: Cash rewards, 300 Dice Rolls, Orange/Two-Star Sticker Pack
- 8th place: Cash rewards, 250 Dice Rolls, Orange/Two-Star Sticker Pack
- 9th place to 10th place: Cash rewards, 200 Dice Rolls, Orange/Two-Star Sticker Pack
- 11th place to 15th place: Cash rewards, 50 Dice Rolls
- 16th place to 50th place: Cash rewards
Tips for success in Snowy Creations Tournament in Monopoly Go
To enjoy success in the Toy Soldiers Tournament, consider the following strategic tips.
1) Utilize free dice links
Regularly check the official Monopoly Go Discord server for free dice links, providing a steady influx of rolls and enhancing bonus chances.
2) Strategic use of roll multipliers
Employ a thoughtful approach to roll multipliers, as a 5x multiplier nets 10 points, and a 10x multiplier doubles the points, boosting overall earnings significantly.
3) Plan moves with precision
Land on event-exclusive tokens strategically placed on the board to meet point thresholds, optimizing success in the tournament.
Participating in the Snowy Creations Tournament in Monopoly Go elevates players' virtual empires, offering exclusive rewards. You can look at past tournaments' rewards to optimize strategies effectively and better understand the game.