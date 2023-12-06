Monopoly Go Snowy Creations Tournament: Rewards, milestones and more

The Snowy Creations Tournament accompanies the Twinkle Tree main event in Monopoly Go, celebrating strategic gameplay and offering players exclusive rewards. It is currently live and is scheduled to conclude on December 6, 2023, at 1:00 pm ET. The tournament presents various rewards tied to specific points of threshold for players to achieve.

This article provides a list of milestones in the Monopoly Go Snowy Creations Tournament and their subsequent rewards.

All rewards and milestones in Monopoly Go Snowy Creations Tournament

Expand Tweet

Snowy Creations Tournament has a series of rewards to offer players who seek to advance in this board game. These rewards are accessible only when players reach the required milestone points. The following list contains the details of various rewards in this tournament.

Milestone Required Points Rewards 1 45 35 Dice Rolls 2 40 Green Sticker Pack 3 80 5 PegE token 4 120 5-minute High Roller 5 140 100 Dice Rolls 6 150 Cash Rewards 7 130 10 PegE token 8 160 Orange/Two-Star Sticker Pack 9 180 150 Dice Rolls 10 200 15 PegE token 11 250 Pink/Three-Star Sticker Pack 12 225 175 Dice Rolls 13 275 20 PegE token 14 300 Blue/Four-Star Sticker Pack 15 400 275 Dice Rolls 16 375 Cash Rewards 17 425 50 PegE token 18 500 Cash Rewards 19 600 400 Dice Rolls 20 650 25-minute Rent Frenzy 21 550 Blue/Four-Star Sticker Pack 22 700 80 PegE token 23 800 Cash Rewards 24 1,000 675 Dice Rolls 25 900 Cash Rewards 26 1,300 100 PegE token 27 1,500 Cash Rewards 28 1,600 15-minute Cash Grab 29 1,800 Cash Rewards 30 2,000 1,300 Dice Rolls

Players will get cash benefits and timed power-ups upon reaching specified milestones. The peak is milestone 30, which grants a substantial reward of 1,300 Dice Rolls.

Leaderboard rewards in Snowy Creations Monopoly Go

Top performers on the competitive leaderboard receive exclusive rewards:

1st place: Cash rewards, 1500 Dice Rolls, Blue/Four-Star Sticker Pack

Cash rewards, 1500 Dice Rolls, Blue/Four-Star Sticker Pack 2nd place: Cash rewards, 750 Dice Rolls, Blue/Four-Star Sticker Pack

Cash rewards, 750 Dice Rolls, Blue/Four-Star Sticker Pack 3rd place: Cash rewards, 600 Dice Rolls, Blue/Four-Star Sticker Pack

Cash rewards, 600 Dice Rolls, Blue/Four-Star Sticker Pack 4th place: Cash rewards, 500 Dice Rolls, Pink/Three-Star Sticker Pack

Cash rewards, 500 Dice Rolls, Pink/Three-Star Sticker Pack 5th place: Cash rewards, 400 Dice Rolls, Pink/Three-Star Sticker Pack

Cash rewards, 400 Dice Rolls, Pink/Three-Star Sticker Pack 6th place: Cash rewards, 350 Dice Rolls, Orange/Two-Star Sticker Pack

Cash rewards, 350 Dice Rolls, Orange/Two-Star Sticker Pack 7th place: Cash rewards, 300 Dice Rolls, Orange/Two-Star Sticker Pack

Cash rewards, 300 Dice Rolls, Orange/Two-Star Sticker Pack 8th place: Cash rewards, 250 Dice Rolls, Orange/Two-Star Sticker Pack

Cash rewards, 250 Dice Rolls, Orange/Two-Star Sticker Pack 9th place to 10th place: Cash rewards, 200 Dice Rolls, Orange/Two-Star Sticker Pack

Cash rewards, 200 Dice Rolls, Orange/Two-Star Sticker Pack 11th place to 15th place: Cash rewards, 50 Dice Rolls

Cash rewards, 50 Dice Rolls 16th place to 50th place: Cash rewards

Tips for success in Snowy Creations Tournament in Monopoly Go

To enjoy success in the Toy Soldiers Tournament, consider the following strategic tips.

1) Utilize free dice links

Regularly check the official Monopoly Go Discord server for free dice links, providing a steady influx of rolls and enhancing bonus chances.

2) Strategic use of roll multipliers

Employ a thoughtful approach to roll multipliers, as a 5x multiplier nets 10 points, and a 10x multiplier doubles the points, boosting overall earnings significantly.

3) Plan moves with precision

Land on event-exclusive tokens strategically placed on the board to meet point thresholds, optimizing success in the tournament.

Participating in the Snowy Creations Tournament in Monopoly Go elevates players' virtual empires, offering exclusive rewards. You can look at past tournaments' rewards to optimize strategies effectively and better understand the game.