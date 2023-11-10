EA FC 24 Mohamed Salah Premier League POTM SBC - How to complete, cheapest solutions, and more

The Mohamed Salah Premier League POTM SBC is now live in EA FC 24, and all players will be able to obtain a special card for their respective Ultimate Team squads. This also confirms the fact that the Egyptian has been voted as the best footballer from England's top flight for the month of October. To celebrate the occasion, EA Sports has released a special 91-rated item that features some terrific stats.

The first job will be to estimate the possible amount of coins that you'll require in order to get the necessary fodder. This will help you decide about attempting the challenge in the first place. The best way to get an idea about the estimated costs is by analyzing the tasks of the Mohamed Salah Premier League POTM SBC in EA FC 24.

All EA FC 24 Mohamed Salah Premier League POTM SBC tasks

Eight different tasks are part of the Mohamed Salah Premier League POTM SBC. All of them have their own terms and conditions, and you'll have to complete all to unlock the special card.

Liverpool

Liverpool Players: Minimum one

Team Rating: Minimum 85

Premier League

Premier League Players: Minimum one

Team Rating: Minimum 85

Top Form

TOTW Players: Minimum one

Team Rating: Minimum 85

86-Rated Squad

Team Rating: Minimum 86

86-Rated Squad

Team Rating: Minimum 86

86-Rated Squad

TOTW Players: Minimum one

Team Rating: Minimum 86

87-Rated Squad

Team Rating: Minimum 87

88-Rated Squad

Team Rating: Minimum 88

The Mohamed Salah Premier League POTM SBC will cost about 1,100,000 coins if you get all the fodder from the market. Do note that this isn't the final price, and it could go up depending on the demand and supply in the market. However, you'll be able to reduce the price by using cards that are already available in your Ultimate Team squads.

As this challenge will be available for a month, you can also grind different EA FC 24 modes to get more fodder. Doing so will bring down the final completion cost and save your coins for alternate purposes.

Is the EA FC 24 Mohamed Salah Premier League POTM SBC worth it?

Mohamed Salah is a highly pro-meta item due to his sublime stats and playstyles. His base card feels impressive, and this POTM version has received boosts in every department. Moreover, it also features the Finesse+, which is incredibly powerful in the competitive scene.

This card might not be cheap, but it appears to have the same price as the Trailblazers item. However, you'll be able to get it by spending less (as the challenge allows you to use your fodder). Even though the investment is relatively high, this card will be viable on the meta for a long time.