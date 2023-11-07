EA FC 24 Mohamed Salah Premier League POTM SBC leaked - Expected release date, costs, and more

EA FC 24 players, especially those who have made teams from the English league are in for delight, as the Mohamed Salah Premier League POTM SBC has been leaked online. The information comes from reliable leaker FUT Sheriff, who shared the news on their Twitter account. It is great news particularly for those who have been unable to pack the Egyptian magicial for their respective squads.

It's worth noting that EA Sports is yet to announce the results for the recently organized poll, of which Mohamed Salah was one of the six nominations. These players were selected based on their amazing performances during the month of October.

Despite the lack of any official information thus far, it's easy to make some predictions regarding the Mohamed Salah Premier League POTM SBC in EA FC 24.

Expected EA FC 24 Mohamed Salah Premier League POTM SBC release date

The rumored POTM card of Salah (Image via Twitter/ FUT Sheriff)

Typically, the Premier League POTM SBCs used to release on the second Friday of a new month. However, EA Sports followed the different pattern with the ongoing SBC, which features a special card of Heung Min Son. If the developer decides to follow the same pattern, November 12 is the likely date for the challenge to go live.

However, there's always a chance that EA Sports to return to the original pattern, and release the POTM Salah card on Friday, November 10. Readers are advised to refrain from drawing any conclusion until the official news is declared by the developer or the Premier League.

Expected EA FC 24 Mohamed Salah Premier League POTM SBC costs

The Mohamed Salah Premier League POTM SBC will certainly not be a cheap item to acquire. The cost of any SBC card depends on the number of tasks, and their respective terms and conditions. The Heung Min Son SBC cost nearly 750,000 coins before inflation took over the market.

While it's impossible to gauge the market dynamics accurately at every moment, Salah's POTM challenge could cost well above a million. His Trailblazers item has a market valuation of 1.1 million at the time of writing, and the upcoming card will is likely to possess better.

All things considered, it's worth noting that players can reduce the final cost by using fodder from their own collection. It's the perfect time for EA FC 24 players to grind different game modes, and save as many packs as possible to use as fodder at a later time.