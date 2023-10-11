EA FC 24 leak hints at Kylian Mbappe and Mohamed Salah being part of the Trailblazers promo

Trailblazers has been leaked as the upcoming promo in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team. A recent update on the matter from X (previously Twitter) user @FutSheriff suggests that Kylian Mbappe and Mohamed Salah will be part of the promo roster. This is incredible news for fans of Ultimate Team, as it indicates that this event will introduce boosted versions of these already overpowered players.

With the game cycle of EA FC 24 Ultimate Team in full swing, the Trailblazers event is rumored to be the second promo following the release of the Standard Edition. However, with the likes of Mbappe and Salah being leaked as inclusions, EA Sports is already providing fans with extremely boosted cards early into the season.

Disclaimer: This article is speculative and is based entirely on leaks from X/FUT Sheriff.

Kylian Mbappe and Mohamed Salah are rumored to arrive as Trailblazers in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team

Based on leaks from social media, the Trailblazers promo will include players who have had a spectacular start to the current season in league football in the real world. This makes players like Kylian Mbappe and Mohamed Salah excellent candidates for a spot on the roster. Not only are these athletes extremely high-rated in EA FC 24, but they have also been in fine form for their respective clubs so far this season.

Kylian Mbappe is amongst the highest-rated players in the game and has been scoring plenty of goals for PSG across different competitions. Similarly, Mohamed Salah has already received an in-form item in TOTW 1 as well.

What will these players look like in EA FC 24?

While the exact overall ratings and stats of these players are unknown, FUT Sheriff included predictions that suggest that both of them will receive a boost over their previous versions.

Kylian Mbappe could potentially be 92-rated with the following stats:

Pace: 98

Shooting: 91

Passing: 82

Dribbling: 93

Defending: 37

Physicality: 80

Meanwhile, Mohamed Salah is rumored to be 91-rated due to his previous in-form already being 90-rated, and could possess the following stats:

Pace: 91

Shooting: 90

Passing: 84

Dribbling: 90

Defending: 47

Physicality: 80

While these stats are only predictions, and there is no guarantee regarding their accuracy, the inclusion of such high-profile players is a promising sign for the Trailblazers promo in EA FC 24. With SBCs like POTM Son and POTM Leao also being leaked, the coming weeks will surely be exciting in the world of Ultimate Team.