EA FC 24 leak hints at Heung Min Son being the Premier League POTM for September

After an exciting round of fixtures in September, the list of nominees for the Premier League POTM award featured some big names in EA FC 24, and a leak suggests that Heung Min Son has emerged as the victor. The South Korean superstar is already one of the most overpowered forwards in the latest title, and a boosted SBC version will undoubtedly be elite-tier.

The Spurs forward faced some tough competition from the likes of Kieran Trippier and Mohamed Salah in the race for the POTM award. However, if recent leaks are to be believed, Heung Min Son has indeed won the vote and will receive a special SBC version in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team, much to the excitement of gamers worldwide.

Note: This article is speculative and is based entirely on a leak from Twitter/FIFATradingRomania.

Heung Min Son is rumored to arrive as a Premier League POTM SBC in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team

Spurs have enjoyed an incredible start to the season and currently sit top of the Premier League table. Their new signing, James Maddison, has been extremely influential, winning the very first Premier League POTM award of this season. Their star forward, Heung Min Son, has continued this trend with his splendid performances in September and is rumored to receive an SBC version soon in EA FC 24.

He is already regarded as an elite-tier attacker in the current meta due to his five-star weak foot and Finesse PlayStyle+. A further boost to his stats and attributes will make this rumored SBC even more popular with the community.

What will POTM Heung Min Son look like?

Despite receiving a downgrade this year compared to FIFA 23, the South Korean marksman still boasts an impressive 87-rated base item in EA FC 24. While the exact overall rating and stats of his rumored POTM item are unknown, FIFATradingRomania believes he will be higher rated than his recently released TOTW version. The player has reportedly garnered an 89-rated card with the following stats:

Pace: 89

Shooting: 91

Passing: 83

Dribbling: 87

Defending: 45

Physicality: 73

If these stats prove to be accurate, the SBC will undoubtedly be expensive, especially due to his reputation as one of the most meta attackers on the virtual pitch.