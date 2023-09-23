FC 24 James Maddison EPL POTM SBC - How to complete, cost, and more

The James Maddison EPL POTM SBC is now live in FC 24, which is incidentally the first challenge of its kind in this title's Ultimate Team. The Player of the Month challenge includes special versions of footballers elected as the best performers in a given month. It covers all the major leagues in Europe, and EA Sports has started FC 24's POTM promo with the Premier League. By completing the new challenge, you'll be able to unlock an exclusive card for your Ultimate Team squad.

Unlike other special promo cards, this SBC's Maddison item isn't going to be available in packs. The only way to obtain it is by completing its challenge. Before taking this SBC on, however, you should consider how many FUT Coins you might have to use to beat it. Your expenses will be determined by the fodder you use in it. The best way to predict how much you have to spend to complete this challenge is by analyzing the tasks of FC 24's James Maddison EPL POTM SBC.

Completing the James Maddison EPL POTM SBC in FC 24 could be expensive

The James Maddison EPL POTM SBC is relatively easy considering its requirements. It has two separate tasks that you'll need to complete to unlock Maddison's card. Unlike September 22's Kevin De Bruyne Flashback, this challenge will be available for an entire month.

Task 1 - England

Min. 1 player from England

Min. team rating: 83

Task 2 - Premier League

Min. 1 player from the Premier League

Min. team rating: 85

The special challenge can be completed for about 45,000 FUT Coins if you get all the cards from Ultimate Team's market. However, you can reduce that figure using items available in your Ultimate Team collection. If you're short of fodder, you can always find more by grinding different FC 24 game modes like Squad Battles and Division Rivals.

Doing so will earn you different packs every week that you can open for more cards. Some of them could be used to complete this challenge for a far lower cost. The James Maddison EPL POTM SBC is available for the next 29 days (as of September 23). This offers you plenty of time to grind for more fodder packs.

After completing the challenge, you'll unlock an 86-rated CAM card, which has RM and CM as its secondary positions. With 84 Shooting, 88 Passing, 86 Dribbling, and a 4-star Weak Foot as well as Skills, this Maddison card can offer plenty of value. Its Pace, however, is slightly on the slower side, but it can be boosted with suitable chemistry in FC 24.