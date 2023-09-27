EA Sports releases Team of the Week 2 (TOTW 2) players in EA FC 24: Harry Kane and Son lead the pack

The Team of the Week 2 (TOTW 2) roster is out in EA FC 24, featuring top players such as Harry Kane and Son Heung-min with their upgraded in-form (IF) cards. With the game's full release on September 29, this will be the first Team of the Week roster for the Standard Edition players who have yet to start tinkering with their Ultimate Team squads on the web app.

With the game still technically in its first week, the TOTW 2 roster has a lot to live up to, as the first few weeks are essential in setting the tone for this year's Ultimate Team. Naturally, the roster boasts some pretty nicely boosted cards in recognition of their on-pitch performance from this week.

EA FC 24 players looking to pack cards from the Team of the Week 2 will either need to play the game that has been out in early access to Ultimate Edition owners since September 22 or use the web app till its full release in approximately two days.

Harry Kane, Son, and Kante have received their first IF cards in EA FC 24 as part of Team of Week 2 (TOTW 2)

The Team of the Week is one of the few recurring promos in the EA Sports football games that bring fresh content every week. As indicated by its name, the weekly release aims to commemorate the top players from across the world who have stood out due to their exceptional performance in the real world.

By releasing cards with upgraded stats due to the achievements of their real-life counterparts, the promo also reinforces a connection in the EA FC 24 players to the sport they know and love.

Without further ado, here is a list of all the players included in the Team of the Week 2 roster.

TOTW 2 lineup

The list below denotes the in-form ratings of the updated cards.

Harry Kane: 91

Son: 88

Goncalo Ramos: 83

Terracciano: 82

Joao Cancelo: 87

Trippier: 86

Todibo: 82

Kante: 87

A Talisca: 84

Saul: 85

Mitoma: 83

Palacios: 83

David Neres: 83

Djiku: 81

Taylor: 80

Bardghji: 80

Whittaker: 80

Vangsgaard: 80

Much like the first Team of Week roster for EA FC 24, the minimum overall rating is 80, with Harry Kane being the only 90+ inclusion in the squad. Women footballers have been featured in the Ultimate Team mode for the first time this year, and Vangsgaard is the sole female player on this list with an overall rating of 80.

Other notable cards in the TOTW 2 lineup that are sure to catch the eye of those looking to start building a strong Ultimate Team squad include the 88-rated Son, 83-rated Mitomo, and the 87-rated Kante.