EA FC 24 Trailblazers Release date and time across all regions confirmed 

The Trailblazers promo has officially been confirmed to appear in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team. This is a new event making its series debut very soon. There have already been plenty of rumors on social media surrounding this promo and some of the possible cards, and EA Sports has put most of those speculations to rest. The official release date and time for this promo, along with its design, has been confirmed by the loading screen on Ultimate Team. However, it's still unclear what cards this event will offer.

That said, some rumors suggest that it's going to include cards of footballers who have been performing excellently for their respective clubs in the current season. Based on the names leaked so far, the rationale certainly seems quite plausible. Let's take a look at when EA FC 24 players will be able to get the new cards in their Ultimate Team squads.

EA FC 24 Trailblazers release date

The official loading screen (Image via EA Sports)

Many players had already guessed that this promo would be replacing the ongoing RTTK Team 2, which is themed around the UEFA club championships. The latter is still available for a couple of more days, with the new promo going live on Friday, October 13.

This date was incidentally what had been accurately predicted on social media by reliable leakers like FUT Sheriff. Now that EA has confirmed the date, fans will be able to plan accordingly to try and find one of this promo's special items.

EA FC 24 Trailblazers release time

Recent rumors have hinted at special cards like Antoine Griezmann coming to the promo (Image via Twitter/FUT Sheriff)

The loading screen of Ultimate Team has also confirmed the new promo's release time. It will be available starting at 6 pm UK time, while those in the United States will need to wait till 10 am PT/1 pm ET to get their hands on the new cards. Gamers in India can access the new cards from 10:30 pm.

It will be exciting to see which cards are included in this promo Some huge names like Kylian Mbappe, Antoine Griezmann, and Jude Bellingham are set to get their first promo cards in the new release.