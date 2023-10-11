EA FC 24 leak hints at Antoine Griezmann coming to Trailblazers promo

According to the latest EA FC 24 rumors, French World Cup Winner Antoine Griezmann is all set to feature in the upcoming Trailblazers promo. The information was shared on X (previously Twitter) by reliable leaker FUT Sheriff. The Frenchman is the latest addition to a series of high-profile leaks surrounding the upcoming promo in Ultimate Team.

The Trailblazers promo will be a new phenomenon in Ultimate Team, as it has never been featured in any of the previous games of the series. Social media rumors have hinted that the promo will include special cards based on footballers who have been performing extremely well in the current football season. If that's the case, Antoine Griezmann will be a justified addition, given his performances for Atletico Madrid in the latest campaign.

Antoine Griezmann's Trailblazers card could be highly sought after among EA FC 24 players

The base item of Antoine Griezmann in EA FC 24 has received a major buff compared to his card from FIFA 23. The 88-rated ST item is incredibly popular in the current meta, and his playstyle makes him an amazing member to have on any player's attacking deck.

Image of the leaked card (Image via X/FUT Sheriff)

Unsurprisingly, the Trailblazers version is only going to improve the card's current status, as it will come with its own set of boosts and upgrades. This will be applicable for both key stats and overall of the card. While the official stats aren't available as of now, FUT Sheriff has made some bold predictions, which predict that the card will have the following stats:

Position: ST

Overall: 90

Pace: 83

Shooting: 90

Passing: 90

Dribbling: 90

Defense: 60

Physicality: 78

If Griezmann's Trailblazers item in EA FC 24 turns out to be this good, its price could be very high. His base version is already selling over 100,000 coins as of writing.

Readers should note that this isn't the official information regarding the upcoming promo and card. EA Sports has yet to confirm the speculations swirling on social media, so readers are advised to follow Sportskeeda and the game's official Twitter account for all the latest news.

It's highly likely that this particular item, if released officially, will be available in packs. While EA Sports also releases promo cards as part of objectives and SBCs, this is unlikely to be a part of them.