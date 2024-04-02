EA FC 24 Backline to Frontline Evolution guide: Best players to use, all upgrades, requirements, and more

EA Sports has released the EA FC 24 Backline to Frontline Evolution in Ultimate Team, allowing gamers to upgrade their defensive players and give them some fantastic attacking boosts on the virtual pitch. Not only will these players receive a boost to their overall rating, stats, and new PlayStyles, but they will also gain the ability to play as a striker.

The EA FC 24 Backline to Frontline Evolution is even more enticing on account of it being free of cost. Unlike some other Evolutions released during the Golazo promo, this EVO does not require any coins or FC points to be unlocked.

All requirements of the EA FC 24 Backline to Frontline Evolution

The latest EVO has arrived in Ultimate Team (Image via EA Sports)

To be eligible for the amazing boosts offered by the EA FC 24 Backline to Frontline Evolution, a player must meet the following requirements in Ultimate Team:

Overall: Maximum 86

Pace: Maximum 86

Dribbling: Maximum 86

Defending: Minimum 80

Number of PlayStyles: Maximum seven

Number of PlayStyle+: Max zero

Total positions: Maximum three

These are some of the best players that meet this criteria and can be evolved via these challenges:

Leon Goretzka: 86

Giovanni Di Lorenzo: 86

Eder Militao: 86

Emre Can: 86

Sandro Tonali: 86

Dayot Upamecano: 85

Quentin Timber: 85

Fikayo Tomori: 84

All upgrades and challenges of the EA FC 24 Backline to Frontline Evolution

Similar to many other EVOs released throughout the game cycle, the EA FC Backline to Frontline Evolution also consists of three levels, each with its own upgrades and challenges. These are the upgrades offered by each level:

Level 1 Upgrades:

Shooting +7

Passing +4

Defending +2

Physical +3

PlayStyle: Power Shot

Level 2 Upgrades:

Pace +5

Shooting +7

Dribbling +6

PlayStyle+ Aerial

Level 3 Upgrades:

Weak Foot +1 star

PlayStyle Quick Step

PlayStyle+ Power Header

Position ST

Meanwhile, these are the challenges that gamers must complete in various Ultimate Team game modes to avail these benefits:

Level 1 Challenges:

Play three Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) matches on minimum Semi-Pro difficulty using your active EVO player in the game.

Level 2 Challenges:

Win two Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) matches on minimum Semi-Pro difficulty using your active EVO player in the game.

Score one goal in Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) matches on minimum Semi-Pro difficulty using your active EVO player in the game.

Level 3 Challenges:

Win three Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) matches on minimum Semi-Pro difficulty using your active EVO player in the game.

Score two goals in Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) matches on minimum Semi-Pro difficulty using your active EVO player in the game.

With such easy challenges and no investment required, the EA FC 24 Backline to Frontline Evolution is definitely worth completing.