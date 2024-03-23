EA FC 24 Tricky Ricardo Evolution Guide: Best players to use, all upgrades, requirements, and more

EA Sports has released arguably the most unique EVO of the season so far with the aptly named EA FC 24 Tricky Ricardo Evolution. This is different from all the evolutions launched till now as it does not offer any boosts to the overall rating or stats of the players involved.

With the Ultimate Birthday promo focusing on providing weak foot and skill move boosts to the athletes included in the event, the EA FC 24 Tricky Ricardo Evolution follows a similar trend. It offers enhances the skill moves and weak foot of the chosen athlete while also providing them with a brand new PlayStyle+. These upgrades will make them much more usable in this game's current meta.

All requirements of the EA FC 24 Tricky Ricardo Evolution

To qualify for the upgrades offered by the EA FC 24 Tricky Ricardo Evolution, you must meet the following criteria:

Shooting: Max 94

Dribbling: Max 92

Physical: Max 78

Weak foot: Max four-star

Skill moves: Max four-star

Number of PlayStyles+: Maximum one

Must not be: Base Icon

These are some of the best players you can evolve using this path:

Patri Guijarro: 92

Marie Katoto: 92

Michael Laudrup: 90

Paulo Maldini: 90

Abedi Pele: 90

Antoine Griezmann: 90

Matteo Politano: 90

Mohamed Salah: 90

Joao Cancelo: 89

All upgrades and challenges of the EA FC 24 Tricky Ricardo Evolution

Similar to most other lucrative EVOs released in this game cycle, the EA FC 24 Tricky Ricardo Evolution features three separate levels.

These are the upgrades offered by the,:

Level 1 Upgrades:

Weak foot: +Four-star

Level 2 Upgrades

Skill Moves: +Four-star

Level 3 Upgrades:

PlayStyle+ Deadball

Meanwhile, these are the challenges gamers must compete in various game modes to avail of the boosts:

Level 1 Challenges

Play five Squad Battles matches (or Rivals/Champions) on minimum Semi Pro using your active EVO player in the game.

Play three Rivals or Champions matches using your active EVO player.

Assist three goals using your active EVO player in Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) on minimum Semi Pro difficulty.

Level 2 Challenges

Play four Squad Battles matches (or Rivals/Champions) on minimum Semi Pro using your active EVO player in the game.

Play three Rivals or Champions matches using your active EVO player.

Score three goals using your active EVO player in Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) on minimum Semi Pro difficulty.

Level 3 Challenges

Play four Squad Battles matches (or Rivals/Champions) on minimum Semi Pro using your active EVO player in the game.

Play four Rivals or Champions matches using your active EVO player.

Score three goals using your active EVO player in Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) on minimum Semi Pro difficulty.

This is a paid Evolution, and gamers will have to use either 250,000 coins or 1,250 FC Points to unlock these challenges.