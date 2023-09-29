Liverpool players react to their EA FC 24 ratings, featuring Jota, Konate, and others

Liverpool FC recently released a video of their athletes reacting to EA FC 24 Ultimate Team cards, with Diogo Jota and Ibrahima Konate hosting the video and showcasing the various ratings to the players. This was a hilarious video that provided some insight into the locker room environment present at the club right now while also displaying their overall ratings and stats.

The video also demonstrated how funny the duo of Jota and Konate can be, with the two superstars proving to be excellent hosts and making the video extremely fun to watch. The roster had varying reactions to their ratings in the brand new EA FC 24 title.

Liverpool FC stars react to their EA FC 24 stats and ratings

The video starts with Diogo Jota and Ibrahima Konate reacting to their stats in the latest title. While both athletes are satisfied with their overalls, the latter thinks his pace is too low but takes this as an indication to work even harder.

They also showcase the new PlayStyles of EA FC 24, with the Frenchman being described as a Bruiser. The duo then go to various Liverpool FC footballers to show them their ratings.

Darwin Nunez was up first, and the Uruguayan striker was pleased to see how fast he has been depicted on the virtual pitch. However, Argentine midfielder Alexis Mac Allister expressed his disappointment at being only 82-rated, especially after winning the World Cup.

The video also showcases the healthy rivalries and ambitious attitudes prevalent amongst the players at Liverpool. Trent Alexander-Arnold and new signing Dominik Szoboszlai were curious to see which one of them had higher shooting in EA FC 24. New arrival Ryan Gravenberch was disappointed to see his rating, but the 21-year-old midfielder was optimistic since he has plenty of time to grow.

In a funny turn of events, Joel Matip showcased his disregard for the player ratings and claimed that he has stopped playing the game as it kills his mood. The veteran defender has probably indulged in too many Division Rivals or Champions games and has been frustrated by the competitive nature.

Liverpool has one of the strongest rosters in EA FC 24

Konate and Jota are not the only players from the Merseyside club to receive impressive ratings.

Despite being downgraded compared to last year, the likes of Mohamed Salah, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Virgil van Dijk, Andy Robertson, and Alisson are all some of the highest-rated players in the game, making their squad extremely formidable.