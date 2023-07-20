Is Virgil van Dijk the highest-rated CB in EA FC 24? Exploring all rumors

With the hype surrounding EA FC 24 building every day, social media has been replete with leaks hinting at player ratings, including that of Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk. The Dutch superstar has been at the pinnacle of the sport for years and is widely regarded as one of the best centre-backs in the history of the Premier League.

Van Dijk is not only a formidable defender in real life, but he is just as overpowered and dominant on the virtual pitch. His tall stature, brute strength, and defensive prowess make him a force to be reckoned with.

With leaks emerging about his possible rating in EA FC 24, gamers have reason to believe that he could potentially be the best centre-back in the game.

Note: This article is speculative and is based entirely on a leak by Twitter/UTSources.

Virgil van Dijk is rumored to be 89-rated in EA FC 24

With Liverpool having a rather underwhelming season and failing to secure UEFA Champions League qualification, most of their key players could potentially get downgraded in EA FC 24. This includes their talismanic defender Virgil van Dijk, who has been far from his usual best in all competitions over the last year.

If leaks are to be believed, the Dutchman will be 89-rated in the upcoming title, which is a one-rating downgrade from FIFA 23. However, he could still very well be the most impressive centre-back in the game, especially with the following rumored stats:

Pace: 80

Shooting: 59

Passing: 70

Dribbling: 71

Defending: 90

Physicality: 85

Van Dijk has never been the quickest defender on the virtual pitch, but his long strides and domineering physical frame allow him to catch up to any attacker and dispossess them with ease. With EA Sports improving the AcceleRATE feature in EA FC 24, lengthy players like VVD could potentially be even more viable in-game.

Will Van Dijk be the highest-rated CB in EA FC 24?

An overall rating of 89 for a defender is certainly hard to beat for any athlete in the sport. With the likes of Sergio Ramos declining over the years and being nowhere near their past selves, the only potential challengers for VVD will be Manchester City's Ruben Dias and PSG's Marquinhos.

Both these superstars had excellent campaigns last season and won trophies with their respective clubs. They have an overall rating of 88 in FIFA 23, and after their recent performances, it is very possible that either of these two can match or even surpass Virgil van Dijk.