All EA FC 24 RTTF promo players (leaked)

The first set of EA FC 24 RTTF promo players have already started to appear on social media, all thanks to reliable leakers like FUT Police Leaks and FUT Scoreboard. The upcoming promo has already been confirmed by EA Sports, who made the release date and time official. However, the community has had to rely on leakers to know more about which special cards are going to be available soon in packs.

The EA FC 24 RTTF promo players will feature special versions of footballers who have made it to the knockouts of the European club competitions. This year, EA Sports is likely going to consider all three tiers, allowing the community to have more options on their hands.

Complete list of leaked EA FC 24 RTTF promo players

As mentioned earlier, EA Sports is yet to drop hints about any of the cards coming on February 2, when the RTTF promo goes live. That said, a few cards have already been leaked, dropping hints at what awaits gamers.

Rafael Leao

Pedri

Gabriel Jesus

Mikel Merino

Xavi Simmons

Darwin Nunez

Galeno

While the list of leaks is limited as of writing, more names are set to appear as the release date of the EA FC 24 promo gets closer. All names mentioned here are expected to be added in packs, but players will have to rely on their luck to get them.

Some of these EA FC 24 RTTF promo players could be in high demand, purely due to the fact that all of them will be eligible for multiple upgrades. As per rumors, every RTTF card will be able to get upgrades based on the fulfillment of certain conditions. For example, a card belonging to a tournament-winning side will see significant improvements over their base version.

Moreover, some of the leaked players tend to rank high on the meta, and they will have high demand, given the scope for future upgrades. It will be interesting to find out which names from here make it to the official release. New SBCs and objectives are also expected to be available soon.

