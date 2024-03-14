All EA FC 24 Season 5 FC Pro rewards

EA Sports has released the EA FC 24 Season 5 FC Pro rewards in Ultimate Team, providing gamers with their first taste of Ultimate Birthday players. This is arguably one of the best and most rewarding seasons released so far in the game cycle, as it offers boosted special versions of players like Insigne and Bellerin and some really exciting packs.
EA FC 24 Season 5 FC Pro is much longer than some previous seasons released in the past few months. It will be available in-game for 42 days, giving fans ample time to obtain the necessary XP and get their hands on all the unique items.
EA FC 24 Season 5 FC Pro features special versions of Bellerin, Insigne, and others
The Ultimate Birthday promo will arrive soon in Ultimate Team, and EA Sports has already hinted at the players receiving boosts to their skill moves and weak foot abilities as part of this event. This has been proven by the special players included in the EA FC 24 Season 5 FC Pro rewards, as all these athletes possess either five-star skill moves or a five-star weak foot.
Besides the Ultimate Birthday players, EA Sports has stuck to tradition and included plenty of cosmetic decoration items and amazing packs in EA FC 24 Season 5 FC Pro, similar to previous seasons.
What are the various rewards offered by EA FC 24 Season 5 FC Pro?
These are the items available in the different tiers based on the XP you obtain throughout the 42-day season:
- Level 1: FC Pro 24 Stadium Badge
- Level 2: 81+ x 2 players pack
- Level 3: FC Pro 24 ePremier League Tifo
- Level 4: 82+ x 2 players pack
- Level 5: Coin boost 500 coins for ten matches
- Level 6: 84+ Rare gold player pack
- Level 7: FC Pro 24 Stadium theme
- Level 8: 84+ x 2 players pack
- Level 9: FC Pro Tuzzy Esports Tifo
- Level 10: Ultimate Birthday Hector Bellerin
- Level 11: 83+ x 3 players pack
- Level 12: FC Pro Juventus Dsyre tifo
- Level 13: Prime Gold players pack
- Level 14: FC Pro Team Falcons Tifo
- Level 15: 85+ x 2 players or 84+ x 3 players pack
- Level 16: FC Pro Diogo Jota tifo
- Level 17: 83+ x 5 players pack
- Level 18: FC Pro NYCFC Esports tifo
- Level 19: 84+ x 5 players pack
- Level 20: Ultimate Birthday Weston McKennie
- Level 21: FC Pro Man City Esports tifo
- Level 22: 83+ x 10 players pack
- Level 23: FC Pro RBLZ Gaming tifo
- Level 24: Jumbo Rare players pack
- Level 25: 83+ x 20 players pack or 87+ x3 players pack
- Level 26: FC Pro Team Gullit tifo
- Level 27: 85+ x 4 players pack
- Level 28: FC pro 24 Stadium theme
- Level 29: 85+ x 4 players pack
- Level 30: Ultimate Birthday Lorenzo Insigne (Choice between five-star skill moves and weak foot)
- Level 31: Ultimate Pack
- Level 32: FC Pro 24 Luna Galaxy Home Kit
- Level 33: 85+ x 5 players pack
- Level 34: 84+ x 10 players pack
- Level 35: Ultimate Birthday Single player pack or 85+ x 10 players pack
- Level 36: 87+ x4 players pack
- Level 37: FC pro Atleti Esports tifo
- Level 38: 85+ x 7 players pack
- Level 39: 84+ x 20 players pack
- Level 40: 1 out of 3 Centurions/Dynasties/Winter Wildcards/TOTY/Thunderstruck Icon player pick
With so many fodder packs, players, and even an Icon player pick, the EA FC 24 Season 5 FC Pro rewards are some of the best we've seen yet.