All EA FC 24 Season 5 FC Pro rewards

EA Sports has released the EA FC 24 Season 5 FC Pro rewards in Ultimate Team, providing gamers with their first taste of Ultimate Birthday players. This is arguably one of the best and most rewarding seasons released so far in the game cycle, as it offers boosted special versions of players like Insigne and Bellerin and some really exciting packs.

EA FC 24 Season 5 FC Pro is much longer than some previous seasons released in the past few months. It will be available in-game for 42 days, giving fans ample time to obtain the necessary XP and get their hands on all the unique items.

EA FC 24 Season 5 FC Pro features special versions of Bellerin, Insigne, and others

The Ultimate Birthday promo will arrive soon in Ultimate Team, and EA Sports has already hinted at the players receiving boosts to their skill moves and weak foot abilities as part of this event. This has been proven by the special players included in the EA FC 24 Season 5 FC Pro rewards, as all these athletes possess either five-star skill moves or a five-star weak foot.

Besides the Ultimate Birthday players, EA Sports has stuck to tradition and included plenty of cosmetic decoration items and amazing packs in EA FC 24 Season 5 FC Pro, similar to previous seasons.

What are the various rewards offered by EA FC 24 Season 5 FC Pro?

These are the items available in the different tiers based on the XP you obtain throughout the 42-day season:

Level 1: FC Pro 24 Stadium Badge

Level 2: 81+ x 2 players pack

Level 3: FC Pro 24 ePremier League Tifo

Level 4: 82+ x 2 players pack

Level 5: Coin boost 500 coins for ten matches

Level 6: 84+ Rare gold player pack

Level 7: FC Pro 24 Stadium theme

Level 8: 84+ x 2 players pack

Level 9: FC Pro Tuzzy Esports Tifo

Level 10: Ultimate Birthday Hector Bellerin

Level 11: 83+ x 3 players pack

Level 12: FC Pro Juventus Dsyre tifo

Level 13: Prime Gold players pack

Level 14: FC Pro Team Falcons Tifo

Level 15: 85+ x 2 players or 84+ x 3 players pack

Level 16: FC Pro Diogo Jota tifo

Level 17: 83+ x 5 players pack

Level 18: FC Pro NYCFC Esports tifo

Level 19: 84+ x 5 players pack

Level 20: Ultimate Birthday Weston McKennie

Level 21: FC Pro Man City Esports tifo

Level 22: 83+ x 10 players pack

Level 23: FC Pro RBLZ Gaming tifo

Level 24: Jumbo Rare players pack

Level 25: 83+ x 20 players pack or 87+ x3 players pack

Level 26: FC Pro Team Gullit tifo

Level 27: 85+ x 4 players pack

Level 28: FC pro 24 Stadium theme

Level 29: 85+ x 4 players pack

Level 30: Ultimate Birthday Lorenzo Insigne (Choice between five-star skill moves and weak foot)

Level 31: Ultimate Pack

Level 32: FC Pro 24 Luna Galaxy Home Kit

Level 33: 85+ x 5 players pack

Level 34: 84+ x 10 players pack

Level 35: Ultimate Birthday Single player pack or 85+ x 10 players pack

Level 36: 87+ x4 players pack

Level 37: FC pro Atleti Esports tifo

Level 38: 85+ x 7 players pack

Level 39: 84+ x 20 players pack

Level 40: 1 out of 3 Centurions/Dynasties/Winter Wildcards/TOTY/Thunderstruck Icon player pick

With so many fodder packs, players, and even an Icon player pick, the EA FC 24 Season 5 FC Pro rewards are some of the best we've seen yet.