All EA FC 24 Ultimate Birthday Daily Login Upgrade Completionist objective rewards

With the Birthday promo beginning soon in the world of Ultimate Team, EA Sports has released the EA FC 24 Ultimate Birthday Daily Login Upgrade Completionist objective in advance. This has been a recurring theme in several promos, giving gamers some incentive to log in daily and complete an SBC to earn bonus rewards for their clubs.

Not only can gamers get their hands on some decent packs every day by completing the daily challenge, but the completions will also work towards unlocking more rewards from the EA FC 24 Ultimate Birthday Daily Login Upgrade Completionist objective set.

All tasks and rewards of the EA FC 24 Ultimate Birthday Daily Login Upgrade Completionist objective

Similar to previous occurrences of such objectives released in the game cycle, there are two separate aspects that gamers must complete. This objective is unlike other player and pack-based ones as it does not involve any on-field challenges.

Instead, to unlock the packs offered by the EA FC 24 Ultimate Birthday Daily Login Upgrade Completionist objective, gamers have to log in daily and complete an SBC.

Here are the requirements of the Ultimate Birthday Daily Login Upgrade:

Player quality: Exactly Bronze

Number of players in the squad: Exactly one

By completing this challenge, gamers will unlock an 81+ x 2 players pack.

What are the rewards offered by the EA FC 24 Ultimate Birthday Daily Login Upgrade Completionist objective?

Here are the packs available on various completion tiers in the objective set:

1 completion: 80+ x 2 players pack

2 completions: 81+ x 2 players pack

3 completions: 82+ x 2 players pack

4 completions: 80+ x 5 players pack

6 completions: 83+ x 2 players pack

8 completions: Premium Gold players pack

10 completions: 84+ x 2 players pack

12 completions: 84+ x 4 players pack

13 completions: 84+ x 5 players pack

14 completions: 85+ x 3 players pack

15 completions: 85+ x 4 players pack

The overall group reward for completing all tiers of this objective set is an 83+ x 20 players pack. This is one of the most amazing packs for those looking to unlock fodder players to complete various SBCs, like the recently released Showdown cards, Centurions Jairzinho, Winter Wildcards Lev Yashin, and Triple Threat Ginola.

Is it worth completing the EA FC 24 Ultimate Birthday Daily Login Upgrade Completionist objective set?

Completionist objective sets in EA FC 24 are arguably the most amazing value challenges in the world of Ultimate Team.

By exchanging one bronze player per day for 15 days, fans can get their hands on 15 amazing packs from the objective and 15 81+ x 2 player packs. This makes the Ultimate Birthday Daily Login Upgrade Completionist objective set a worthwhile challenge that no one should miss out on.