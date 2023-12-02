EA FC 24 Radioactive Crafting Upgrade Completionist objective set: Expected costs, all reward tiers, and more

EA Sports has released the latest Upgrade SBC in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team during the ongoing Radioactive promo, with the Radioactive Crafting Upgrade Completionist objective set being tied to this SBC. This is the second instance of such an objective set arriving during a promo, providing gamers with a dual benefit for completing Upgrade challenges.

The Radioactive promo is a brand new addition to the world of Ultimate Team in EA FC 24, introducing a host of fresh cards that provide improved chemistry by counting as two players in various chem fields.

This makes these items extremely desirable, and the Radioactive Crafting Uprade, as well as the Radioactive Crafting Upgrade Completionist objective set, provides a way to potentially obtain these versions.

The Radioactive Crafting Upgrade Completionist objective is now live in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team

A similar objective set was also added to Ultimate Team during the Centurions promo in EA FC 24, allowing gamers to get their hands on a wide variety of packs by repeatedly grinding the Centurions Upgrade SBC. The Radioactive Crafting Upgrade Completionist objective set follows suit in a similar way.

The SBC itself can be completed a total of 100 times and consists of the following stipulations:

Player quality: Exactly Gold

Number of players in the Squad: 11

This SBC offers a Three Rare Gold Players pack while also counting as progress towards completing all segments of the objective set released recently.

What are the various reward tiers of the Radioactive Crafting Upgrade completionist objective in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team?

These are the packs offered by the various levels of this objective, which can be unlocked by completing the Crafting Upgrade the required number of times;

10 completions: 1 of 3 83+ rare gold players player pick

20 completions: Small Prime Gold players pack

30 completions: Rare Gold Pack

40 completions: Premium Gold Players Pack

50 completions: 80+ x 10 players pack

60 completions: 84+ x 2 players pack

70 completions: Rare players pack

80 completions: 83+ x 5 players pack

90 completions: 81+ x 11 players pack

100 completions: 85+ x 2 players pack

The overall group reward for completing all ten segments is a Jumbo Rare players pack, which has a value of around 100,000 coins in the Ultimate Team store. Each repetition of this SBC costs around 3,800 coins. While it might seem expensive to complete such an SBC 100 times, gamers can reduce this price by using untradeable items from their clubs and grinding various other Upgrade SBCs in EA FC 24.

With the likes of Messi, Benzema, and others having boosted versions in packs at the moment, this objective set is certainly worth completing.