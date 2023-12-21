How to unlock all EA FC 24 Season 3 Frostbite rewards fast

Season 3 Frostbite is now live in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team, heralding the arrival of a host of new rewards and perks that gamers can unlock by earning XP. With Winter Wildcards beginning soon, the reward tiers of this Season feature players from the brand-new promo and some of the most exciting packs in the game.

However, earning XP can often be challenging for those with limited time to spend on the game daily. EA Sports offers a plethora of ways through which you can get seasonal XP, but fans are always looking to make progress as quickly and efficiently as possible.

Season 3 Frostbite offers some amazing rewards in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team

The festive winter period is marked by the arrival of the Winter Wildcards promo in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team, and the Season 3 Frostbite rewards contain this event's very first special cards. Not only can fans get their hands on boosted versions of players like Wahi and Podolski, as well as some Icons and Heroes, but they can also unlock some of the most sought-after packs in the game through these tiers.

Here's how you can ensure that you make the most out of your time in the game by obtaining as much XP as possible.

1) Playing Squad Battles, Division Rivals, and Champions

Competitive game modes in Ultimate Team are some of the most challenging arenas in EA FC 24. However, the rewards are well worth the effort. Not only are you compensated with plenty of packs, player picks, and coins, but you also receive a massive XP boost every time you redeem rewards from modes like Squad Battles, Division Rivals, and Champions.

On average, these game modes provide a boost of around 700 XP, which can be instrumental towards your progress in Season 3 Frostbite, especially with the season being longer and having more tiers than its predecessor.

2) Completing various XP-based objectives

The objectives tab is the primary way of earning XP in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team. While EA Sports has yet to release any new objectives during Season 3 Frostbite at the time of this article being published, there will be plenty of avenues to earn XP in the coming days.

Not only are there special objectives during every promo released in the game, but there are also weekly and daily gameplay-based objectives that are included for the sole purpose of offering XP.

3) Consumables and packs

This is somewhat of a rare occurrence in EA FC 24, but the developers have started including XP in packs as well. These packs are usually available in the Ultimate Team store and can be purchased via coins or FC Points. There are also several consumables that you can purchase from the Store that provide bonus XP when equipped in-game.