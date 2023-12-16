Is the EA FC 24 TOTGS Super Pack worth it?

The Team of the Group Stage (TOTGS) promo is now live in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team, and EA Sports has released the TOTGS Super Pack as the first major Store pack of the event. These inclusions have been a common occurrence in every promo so far in the game cycle, providing fans with excellent chances of obtaining overpowered special items.

With the various UEFA club competitions approaching their knockout stages, it comes as no surprise that the TOTGS promo features some of the biggest names in the sport who performed well in the group stages. There is also a lineup of CL Heroes up for grabs, making the latest TOTGS Super Pack especially appealing to fans around the globe.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinions.

What to know about the TOTGS Super Pack, now available in the EA FC 24 Ultimate Team Store

The TOTGS promo roster contains some amazing players who are elite-tier in the current meta of EA FC 24, including Kylian Mbappe, Jude Bellingham, Antoine Griezmann, and Rafael Leao. With so many exciting players up for grabs, the addition of the TOTGS Super Pack has caused a lot of excitement among fans who want to test their luck.

The pack will be available in Ultimate Team over the course of the upcoming week and costs either 400,000 coins or 2,500 FC Points to purchase.

What does the TOTGS Super Pack contain in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team?

The TOTGS Super Pack contains 75 rare gold players, all with a minimum overall rating of 82, with two guaranteed to be rated 87 or higher. It also offers two loan player picks containing UEFA TOTGS players and two loan player picks containing CL Heroes. All items are untradeable, and the loans are for 10 games each.

Here are the pack probabilities of obtaining the various card types on offer:

Gold 75+ player: 100%

Gold 82+ player: 100%

Gold 90+ player: 30%

UCL Team of the Group Stage player: 36%

UEL Team of the Group Stage player: 9.4%

UECL Team of the Group Stage player: 7.8%

UEFA Heroes (Women) player: 4.3%

UEFA Heroes (Men) player: 19%

This is the biggest new pack introduced during the latest promo. With odds like these, it is certainly an enticing proposition for those looking to get their hands on these exciting special cards.

Is it worth purchasing the TOTGS Super Pack in EA FC 24?

The TOTGS Super Pack contains both TOTGS items and the newly released CL Hero players. Here are some of the best possible items that fans can get:

Kylian Mbappe (UCL TOTGS)

Antoine Griezmann (UCL TOTGS)

Rafael Leao (UCL TOTGS)

Bukayo Saka (UCL TOTGS)

Sonia Bompastor (CL Hero)

Carlos Tevez (CL Hero)

Paulo Futre (CL Hero)

Vincent Kompany (CL Hero)

Ramires (CL Hero)

While these are certainly some very overpowered and expensive players, it would be unwise to purchase this pack with coins. Despite the odds of obtaining high-rated players being very high, it is unlikely that you will pack those that justify spending 400,000 coins. However, those willing to spend real-life money on EA FC 24 can definitely test their luck with FC Points.