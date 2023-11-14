EA FC 24 Ali Krieger End of an Era SBC leaked - Expected release date, possible costs, and more

According to the latest EA FC 24 rumors, Ultimate Team enthusiasts will soon be able to get their hands on an Ali Krieger End of an Era SBC. This information comes from reliable leaker FUT Sheriff and joins Megan Rapinoe's special card that was revealed earlier yesterday. Despite the lack of any official information, few predictions can be made about the upcoming challenge.

While developers have revealed a new End of an Era SBC, no names have been mentioned so far. The Ali Krieger End of an Era SBC is the speculated arrival, allowing players to unlock yet another card by completing tasks. The End of an Era promo is one of the few in Ultimate Team that doesn't come via packs.

Expected Ali Krieger End of an Era SBC release date

The rumored card that is set to appear in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team (Image via Twitter/FUT Sheriff)

As mentioned earlier, the current week could witness the release of a new End of an Era SBC. While the Ali Krieger End of an Era SBC could appear as early as tonight, November 14, it seems rather unlikely. A more realistic date could be Friday, November 17.

The same night is expected to kick off the upcoming FC Pro Live promo. EA Sports has released a non-promo SBC on Fridays, so that seems to be a plausible date. EA FC 24 players are advised to wait for official confirmation before drawing any conclusion about the challenge's release timeline.

Expected EA FC 24 Ali Krieger End of an Era SBC costs

FUT Sheriff has predicted that the upcoming challenge will feature an 88-rated card. With that overall, that card could cost somewhere between 80,000-120,000 coins.

The recently released Selma Bacha RTTK SBC has a higher cost of 170,000 coins, but the card could receive up to three upgrades. The final completion cost will depend on its tasks and subsequent terms and conditions.