EA Sports introduces FC Pro Draft to shake up competitive gameplay in EA FC 24: All features, dates, and more

With the competitive season in EA FC 24 heating up, EA Sports has revealed a system called FC Pro Draft to add a whole new element to professional gameplay. With squad-building being a massive part of Ultimate Team, this new mechanic will integrate that aspect into the competitive side of the esports circuit.

Not only will FC Pro Draft allow competing players to flex their team-management skills, but it will also make them more relatable to viewers at home, who are well aware of the trials and tribulations surrounding squad-building. This has the potential to do wonders for the popularity of EA FC 24 esports, making it more accessible to the masses.

FC Pro Draft will add new squad-building elements to EA FC 24 Esports

Starting with the FC Pro Open Global Qualifier, the FC Pro Draft system will introduce a budget-based squad-building mechanic that challenges the team-management skills of the competing athletes. In earlier titles, the competitive scene allowed gamers access to elite-tier squads featuring the best cards in the game, but EA FC 24 brings several new and exciting challenges in this aspect.

What is FC Pro Draft?

With this new mechanic, competing gamers will face certain restrictions when building the squads they use in their tournament games. They will be working with a specific budget when choosing their roster, with the various items being based on their transfer market prices.

Not only will this test the creativity of the esports athletes, but it will also allow them to set up more diverse rosters over the course of the year. The EA FC 24 transfer market is dynamic in nature, with player prices fluctuating based on several factors. With FC Pro events being organized over the competitive season, gamers will have the ability to include a large variety of new special cards in their teams, provided that they fit their budget.

The FC Pro tool will also be made available publicly on the FC Pro website, allowing fans to build their own lineups in accordance with the restrictions. This will contribute to the hype surrounding the events, allowing viewers to join in on the conversation and showcase their team-building skills as well.

When will these EA FC 24 events take place?

The FC Pro Draft system will make its debut during the upcoming FC Pro Open Global Qualifier, which is being hosted live in London from November 10-12. The event features 64 players, including the top competitors from FC Pro Open Regional Qualifiers, as well as invited EA FC 24 pros. This will make for an exciting first introduction to this new mechanic, which has a lot of promise.

Viewers can tune in to watch these top-tier athletes compete for exciting rewards, including the ability to punch their ticket to the FC Pro Open Regular Season and a chance to qualify for the inaugural FC Pro World Championship in June. This event will be broadcast live on the official EA Sports FC Twitch channel.