EA FC 24 Ultimate Team chemistry: How will the new system work?

EA FC 24's Ultimate Team showcase has taken place as scheduled on August 9, bringing lots of exciting news. While there are no radical changes in store, EA Sports will introduce some important tweaks to the system existing in FIFA 23. While the new chemistry system, introduced last year, will be retained, there will be some significant changes with the introduction of women's cards.

Moreover, the way Icons work will also shift slightly in terms of the chemistry they offer. In simple words, Icon chemistry will be a lot more valuable in EA FC 24, which could raise their values even further.

Let's look at all the confirmed news the developers have announced in today's live reveal.

How will EA FC 24 chemistry work with female cards?

For the first time, male and female footballers will be playing together in Ultimate Team. Players can select from a host of Heroes and base cards comprising the biggest names from the world of women's football. However, the chemistry system will have a slightly different impact.

Chelsea's Sam Kerr was used as an example in the live stream. She will be sharing team chemistry with any footballer from Chelsea (male or female), fellow names from the WSL, and any card of Australian origin. Regarding league chemistry, female cards won't be sharing the same with their male counterparts.

However, that won't be the case with club and national team chemistries.

This chemistry system could be challenging in EA FC 24, especially if someone's cards are largely spread across different leagues. But EA Sports has devised a potential solution in the form of Icons and how they will impact chemistry.

Icon chemistry in EA FC 24

FIFA 23 News @FIFA22_INFO Big icon chemistry change



Icons now give +1 chemistry to EVERY League in EA FC 24



MASSIVE W pic.twitter.com/IqRau3CRFL Big icon chemistry changeIcons now give +1 chemistry to EVERY League in EA FC 24MASSIVE W

Icon cards are valuable due to their great stats and massive boosts to team chemistry. Their impact will be even more significant in the upcoming release as Icons will provide one-league chemistry to every fellow footballer in the squad.

It will be fine if there's no similarity in the league between the Icon and the other cards present in the team. As long as the Icon card is in the starting lineup, the league chemistry of all other cards will be automatically boosted by one.

This could cause a rise in demand for the Icon cards, as their additional contributions could benefit all EA FC 24 players. It will be the perfect solution for those with cards from too many leagues. However, players should expect to pay a premium for these Icons in Ultimate Team.