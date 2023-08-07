EA FC 24 Ultimate Team Deep Dive release date, time, how to watch, and more

With the official EA FC 24 worldwide release right around the corner, EA Sports has been revealing a lot of information about the game through detailed Deep Dive trailers. So far, it has provided information about gameplay, Matchday features, and changes to Career Mode, leaving gamers wondering when the Ultimate Team Deep Dive will be scheduled.

Ultimate Team is by far the most popular and lucrative game mode in the franchise, earning EA Sports a large chunk of its revenue through microtransactions. With the legendary series being rebranded, players are curious about what changes will be implemented in Ultimate Team.

Note: This article is speculative and based on a leak by Twitter/FUTZone.

The EA FC 24 Ultimate Team Deep Dive trailer is rumored to arrive on August 9

If social media leaks and rumors are to be believed, EA FC 24 Ultimate Team will comprise new groundbreaking features that will redefine the way the game is played on the virtual pitch. Some of these changes and additions have been confirmed by EA Sports, including the introduction of female footballers to Ultimate Team.

The ability to field women footballers alongside their male counterparts, the addition of all new PlayStyles, UCL/UWCL Heroes, and several other new features are confirmed to be part of EA FC 24 Ultimate Team. With so much hype surrounding the game mode, players are keenly awaiting the Deep Dive trailer.

When is the EA FC 24 Ultimate Team Deep Dive trailer?

FUTZone - #FIFA23 News @FUTZONEFIFA EA FC Ultimate Team Deep Dive - is on WEDNESDAY

EA Sports released a schedule regarding the various Deep Dive trailers earlier on Twitter but did not provide any specific dates. However, rumors have emerged on social media that suggest this reveal will happen on Wednesday (August 9). While the exact timing of the Deep Dive has not been revealed, one can only assume that it will be live at similar times as previous trailers.

The trailer is expected to be available at the following times across various zones:

UTC: 4 PM

IST: 8:30 PM

ET: 12 PM

PT: 9 AM

How to watch the EA FC 24 Ultimate Team trailer

Similar to the Career Mode, Gameplay, and Matchday Deep Dive trailers, the Ultimate Team reveal will be showcased on the official EA Sports FC channel on YouTube. Once the trailer is being broadcasted, it will also be available on its official Twitter account.

The player base can expect news regarding added features, changes, pack animations, and player ratings from the upcoming reveal trailer.