All major EA FC 24 Frostbite engine improvements: Sapien Technology and more

EA Sports recently revealed their Matchday Deep Dive trailer for EA FC 24, introducing a host of improvements in how the game will be played on the virtual pitch, including Sapien Technology, GPU cloth, and more. The most notable features were introduced to the Frostbite engine, which was first introduced in FIFA 17 and has been improved on multiple occasions since.

While the Matchday Deep Dive trailer contained plenty of information regarding broadcast packages, new commentators, and camera angles, the news about the Frostbite engine stole the show.

As the driving force behind the gameplay of EA FC 24, any improvements to the game engine will significantly influence the overall experience.

The Frostbite engine will showcase new features like Sapien Technology in EA FC 24

The Frostbite engine has powered gameplay in the series since FIFA 17, with remarkable upgrades being made every year to provide gamers with the most immersive and authentic footballing experience. With EA FC 24 promising to deliver the most realistic depiction of the beautiful game, features like Sapien Technology will help the developers deliver on the hype.

The upgrades made to the engine contain various features, including the following additions:

Sapien Technology

This is probably the most significant improvement to the quality of gameplay in EA FC 24. This brings the players to life on the virtual pitch, adding a whole new level of realism to their body types, animations, movements, and how they interact with each other and the pitch.

This feature allows the developers to provide the player models with more details and unique characteristics, allowing gamers to feel truly immersed in the game. With these improvements, the game will be able to recreate the dominant physical aura of players like Virgil van Dijk or the tricky and rapid movements of players like Vinicius Junior.

GPU Cloth

Virtual Footballers @virtualballers OFFICIAL: EA FC 24 Matchday Experience Trailer



Frostbite Engine

• Sapien Player Model

• GPU Cloth

• Feature Lighting



New Matchday Exp

• Hypermotion V Insight Overlay

• Dynamic Match Intro

• Matchday Menus

• New Gameplay Camera

• Celebrations



pic.twitter.com/4KyHdWY2PU OFFICIAL: EA FC 24 Matchday Experience TrailerFrostbite Engine• Sapien Player Model• GPU Cloth• Feature LightingNew Matchday Exp• Hypermotion V Insight Overlay• Dynamic Match Intro• Matchday Menus• New Gameplay Camera• Celebrations

This is an interesting new aspect of the revamped Frostbite engine, which focuses exclusively on the authentic animations and movements of the kits worn by the athletes on the virtual pitch. The developers have decided it would only make sense if the kits reacted realistically to the improved player movements and animations, adding an even more authentic feel to the overall EA FC 24 experience.

The cloth of the kit deforms and wrinkles based on the player movement, which will only serve to complement the new Sapien Technology and make the players look as athletic and dynamic as possible.

Feature Lighting

This feature is focused on the visual aspect of gameplay, providing a new depth to the player models and the match proceedings in general through the revamped lighting system. With improved shadows, contrast, cinematic backgrounds, and frames, every match in EA FC 24 will look as close to the real deal as possible.