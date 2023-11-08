Apex Legends Season 19 Twitch Drops: All rewards, how to earn, and more

Apex Legends Season 19 is live, and it brings a number of goodies to the table. While the usual updates have already rolled through, the much anticipated Post Malone x Apex Legends collaboration is finally live from November 7, 2023, and will continue until November 21, 2023. The community is exhilarated with the surge of content the game has seen.

Furthermore, the game has introduced a fresh set of cosmetics that can be earned exclusively through Twitch Drops. To know more about these rewards and how to earn them, read the article below. It will detail all necessary information related to this brand-new Twitch campaign.

All Twitch Drops rewards for Apex Legends Season 19

Expand Tweet

The new range of Twitch Drops cosmetics for Apex is simply an extension of the ongoing Post Malone crossover with the game. It features five unique cosmetics, one of them being a limited-time and exclusive Post Malone sticker pack. A list of all the Twitch drops will be provided below:

" Collection Wins" Holospray 1

Holospray 1 "One Point to Me" Holospray 2

Holospray 2 "Bit-by-bit" Weapon Charm

Weapon Charm "Undisclosed" Weapon Charm 2

Weapon Charm 2 "The Posty" Sticker Pack

How to get Twitch Drops rewards for Apex Legends Season 19

Expand Tweet

Earning Twitch Drops rewards for Apex Legends is fairly easy. You need to have a few hours of watch time on certain streamers who have the drop-enabled option turned on for ongoing drops in the game.

The watch time required to earn each reward is different, and you must keep the stream running until the completion of the progress bar individually for all drops.

The new drops will be available across different dates, a detailed list of which will be provided below, along with the designated watch time required to earn the drop:

Collection Wins" Holospray 1 (November 7 to November 14, 2023): 1 hour, 1 hour total watch time

Holospray 1 (November 7 to November 14, 2023): 1 hour, 1 hour total watch time "One Point to Me" Holospray 2 (November 7 to November 14, 2023): 1 hour, 2 hours total watch time

Holospray 2 (November 7 to November 14, 2023): 1 hour, 2 hours total watch time "Bit-by-bit" Weapon Charm (November 14 to November 21, 2023): 1 hour, 3 hours total watch time

Weapon Charm (November 14 to November 21, 2023): 1 hour, 3 hours total watch time "Undisclosed" Weapon Charm 2 (November 14 to November 21, 2023): 1 hour, 4 hours total watch time

Weapon Charm 2 (November 14 to November 21, 2023): 1 hour, 4 hours total watch time "The Posty" Sticker Pack (November 14 to November 21, 2023): 1 hour, 5 hours total watch time

Furthermore, it is essential that you have your EA account connected with your Twitch account to be eligible for these rewards. Failure to do so will prevent any progress from taking place despite you staying tuned to the streams.

Fans are thrilled as the new drops are definitely an attractive incentive to watch Twitch streams. Respawn Entertainment has significantly improved the designs of its free cosmetic offerings, ensuring that players remain invested in the game.

For more news and guides associated with Apex Legends, stay tuned to Sportskeeda.