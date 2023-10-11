EA FC 24 Team of the Week 4 announced: Featuring in-form cards for Valverde, Lukaku, and more

EA Sports has just released Team of the Week 4 in EA FC 24. With a plethora of matches being played across leagues this week, many are looking forward to what this TOTW will bring to the game. Star players such as Valverde, Lukaku, and Aubameyang are headlining this roster with upgraded cards, and gamers can try them all out.

With EA FC 24 making a slight change to its TOTW selection process, EA Sports has been releasing higher-rated cards but in a smaller quantity every week. The rest of the process of selecting each Team of the Week roster is the same as before on paper. Each week's lineup commemorates some of the best footballers who made their mark on the pitch recently.

Valverde, Aubameyang, and Coman headline the EA FC 24 Team of the Week 4 roster, with Giroud getting a GK card

Team of the Week releases serve a dual purpose. They guarantee fresh content every week, along with other recurring additions such as Marquee Matchups. Moreover, they also help the game flesh out its Ultimate Team experience by introducing new cards that have boosted stats based on the performance of their real-life counterparts.

EA FC 24's fourth TOTW certainly has some high-value cards, but Vinicius Jr. fans will once again be disappointed. Without further ado, here is the full Team of the Week 4 roster with its players' upgraded in-form overall stats:

Valverde: 89

Milinković-Savić: 87

Coman: 86

Lukaku: 86

Aubameyang: 85

Sterling: 85

Romero: 84

Giroud: 84

Tavernier: 82

McTominay: 82

Santos: 82

Bouanga: 82

Fleury: 82

Riemann: 81

Sanchez: 81

Pukki: 81

Yongwa: 80

Denkey: 80

Some standouts from this fourth Team of the Week include an 89-rated Valverde card, which leads the pack in terms of being its highest-rated card. Other notable midfielder cards worth checking out are Coman and Milinković-Savić.

EA FC 24 players looking for some strikers and wingers to add to their squads will also find a number of good options on this TOTW, such as the 86-rated Lukaku card a go-to option. Sterling and Aubameyang are not far behind either, getting 85-rated in-form cards.

However, the obvious standout in the Team of the Week 4 is the 84-rated Giroud goalkeeper card, celebrating his amazing save in the AC Milan v Genoa match from a few days ago in Italy's Serie A.