EA FC 24 Team of the Week 4 (TOTW 4) predictions: All cards featuring Vinicius Junior and others

After a recently concluded weekend of exciting fixtures in the world of European football, players like Vinicius Junior are in the running for a spot on the TOTW 4 roster of EA FC 24 Ultimate Team. There are multiple game-winning performances in important matches across the top leagues in club football, and EA Sports will potentially recognize their contributions with in-form items.

The Team of the Week selection process has been altered in EA FC 24, with EA Sports going for a smaller but higher rated roster overall. While there are fewer cards in every TOTW lineup, the rating now has a minimum threshold of 80 and the boosts are better, making the possible inclusion of players like Vinicius Junior in TOTW 4 even more exciting.

Note: This article is speculative and is based on individual match ratings.

Vinicius Junior could headline the TOTW 4 squad in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team

Real Madrid is in spectacular shape in the La Liga after a minor setback in the Madrid derby against Atletico. Their victory against Girona last weekend earned Jude Bellingham a spot on the TOTW 3 roster, and their latest win against Osasuna could possibly provide Vinicius Junior with his first special card as an in-form in TOTW 4 of EA FC 24.

The Brazilian winger scored a goal and assisted another to lead Los Blancos to a dominant 4-0 win. He has been nothing short of amazing since his return from injury and has formed a formidable partnership with Bellingham in their attack.

Vinicius Junior is back to his goal-scoring ways (Image via Real Madrid)

Over in the Serie A, Romelu Lukaku continued his goal-scoring streak with two goals against Cagliari. The Belgian marksman has represented some of the best teams in the world and is currently back to his former best while plying his trade for Roma FC. He has made a habit out of scoring important goals for his new employers and is likely to be included in TOTW 4 as well.

Lukaku has been in spectacular form (Image via Roma)

In the Premier League, Manchester United has had their fair share of struggles in recent gameweeks. They were on course to another defeat this weekend as well but were rescued by two stoppage time goals from Scott McTominay as they won 2-1 against Brentford. While the Scottish midfielder lacks the stats to be viable as a gold item in EA FC 24, a boosted version in TOTW 4 could make him usable.

McTominay rescued the win for the Red Devils (Image via Manchester United)

In the Bundesliga, reigning champions Bayern Munich is facing stiff competition from Bayer Leverkusen as they try to retain their crown for the eleventh season in a row. Led by Nigerian marksman Victor Boniface, Leverkusen are still at the top of the table, but Bayern's latest win against Freiburg puts them in the top three as well. Kingsley Coman was the star of the show in this fixture, scoring two goals in a 3-0 victory.

Coman scored two goals against Freiburg (Image via Bayern Munich)

With so many overpowered players being in contention for a spot on the TOTW 4 lineup in EA FC 24, gamers will be excited for the official reveal on Wednesday.