EA FC 24 Bundesliga POTM Victor Boniface SBC: How to complete, expected cost, and more

EA Sports has released the very first Bundesliga POTM SBC in EA FC 24, with Victor Boniface receiving a boosted special version. This Nigerian striker has been extremely impressive in the German top flight this season. Moreover, his goal-scoring exploits have earned him a spectacular special card. This is the second Player of the Month SBC to be released in EA FC 24 after the Premier League POTM James Maddison one.

Both these challenges have been extremely cost-friendly, making them really popular with gamers in the early stages of this title.

Bundesliga POTM Victor Boniface is now available via an SBC in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team

Bayer Leverkusen are one of the most consistent and formidable teams in Germany's Bundesliga and have been home to several rising talents. They have a well-balanced roster, and their new striker, Victor Boniface, has already started to impress their fans despite being only 22 years old. This Nigerian marksman has earned an 83-rated POTM SBC version in EA FC 24's Ultimate Team.

This SBC is cheap and easy to complete. Moreover, it's more pocket-friendly than the previously released Premier League POTM James Maddison challenge. With fodder players being really cheap in Ultimate Team's transfer market during the Early Access period of this game, gamers will find it rather easy to get their hands on Boniface's special card.

How to unlock Bundesliga POTM Victor Boniface in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team

The SBC only consists of a single squad, with the following stipulations being mentioned in its requirements:

Players from the Bundesliga: Minimum one in your starting eleven

85 and higher OVR players: Minimum one in your starting eleven

Team overall rating: Minimum 83

Number of players in the squad: Exactly 11

The overall expected cost of this SBC is around 10,000 coins, which is reasonable for a special card in Ultimate Team. With how cheap and easily accessible fodder is at the moment, gamers can bring down that cost further by using untradeable items from their clubs.

Is it worth completing the Bundesliga POTM Victor Boniface SBC in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team?

Despite having three-star skill moves and a three-star weak foot, POTM Victor Boniface still has the potential to be extremely overpowered due to his tall stature and domineering physical presence. He has decent stats in the key attacking areas, as well as 95 strength, which will make it impossible for defenders to bully him off the ball. Unfortunately, he does not have any PlayStyles.

While 10,000 coins is not a small amount by any means at this stage of EA FC 24's cycle, this SBC is still well-priced and certainly worth completing for gamers looking for a Bundesliga striker. Players looking to give their Nigerian superstars some additional chemistry should also attempt it.