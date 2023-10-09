Olivier Giroud’s goalkeeper shirt sells out in hours after masterstroke from AC Milan marketing team following heroic display

AC Milan have struck gold with a marketing gimmick involving striker Olivier Giroud, selling out the Frenchman's goalkeeper jersey in hours. The Italian giants have made an unexpected profit from selling goalkeeper kits with the striker's name printed on the back.

Experienced French striker Giroud saw his name included on the club's website as one of the squad's goalkeepers following their win over Genoa. The club listed the 37-year-old in the goalkeeping department after he made his debut in goal against Genoa.

With AC Milan leading 1-0 via a Christian Pulisic goal in the 90th minute, goalkeeper Mike Maignan was shown a red card for a foul. As the Rossoneri had used up all their substitutions, Olivier Giroud volunteered to go in goal for the remainder of the match.

The French striker-turned-goalkeeper pulled off a brave save, displaying great agility to rush off his line and prevent George Puscas from equalizing. He then promptly jumped on the loose ball, mopping up the danger with an impressive show of dexterity.

AC Milan created a goalkeeper profile for Giroud on their website, including a link to buy the Frenchman's goalkeeper shirt. The move was announced via the club's official X (formerly Twitter) account, with the jersey selling out within hours (h/t Daily Star).

Fans were able to customize the green goalkeeper kit with 'Giroud 9', and the jersey is sure to be seen a lot this season. The shirts of the club's other goalkeepers have not been sold out till now, indicating that Giroud's performance caused the boom in his shirt sales.

Olivier Giroud has led AC Milan to the summit of Serie A

AC Milan sit atop the Serie A standings heading into the season's second international break, two points above city rivals Inter Milan. Olivier Giroud has contributed greatly to the club being where it is at this point of the season.

Giroud has contributed four goals and three assists in seven appearances for the Rossoneri this season as he does not look like slowing down at 37. He is the club's top-scorer this season alongside former Chelsea teammate Christian Pulisic.

The Frenchman has had an immense impact at the San Siro since joining from Chelsea in 2021, helping the side win the Scudetto in 2022. He has recorded 36 goals in 94 appearances in an AC Milan shirt, which is an impressive return from him.

France's all-time top-scorer, Giroud has been known for his goal-scoring prowess for most of his career. His goalkeeping skills have now come to the fore in equally impressive fashion.