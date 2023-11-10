EA FC 24 Serie A POTM Lautaro Martinez SBC: How to complete, expected costs, and more

Lautaro Martinez has won the vote for the October Serie A POTM award, receiving a special SBC version in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team in the process. The Argentine forward has been in excellent form this season, dominating Italian defenses and scoring a plethora of goals for the current league leaders.

After a rather one-sided race to the title in the Serie A last season, the current campaign is much more competitive. Inter are currently holding on to a narrow lead at the top of the table, primarily due to the goal-scoring prowess of their star forward Lautaro Martinez.

The talismanic marksman has won the latest Serie A POTM award despite facing some stiff competition, earning an SBC version in EA FC 24.

Serie A POTM Lautaro Martinez is now available via SBC in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team

After Rafael Leao won the inaugural Serie A POTM award of the EA FC 24 game cycle by beating Lautaro Martinez in the fan vote, the latter bounced back to claim the award in the very next month. The Argentine striker is amongst the most consistent performers in the league, with his knack for scoring goals helping Inter secure multiple victories.

He already possesses a Team of the Week version in the latest title, but his Serie A POTM SBC item eclipses his previous cards in all aspects. It is rather cheap to unlock as well and will definitely be appealing to gamers using Serie A squads in Ultimate Team.

How to unlock Serie A POTM Lautaro Martinez in EA FC 24?

Expand Tweet

Unlike other main-league POTM SBCs like Jude Bellingham and Heung Min Son, this SBC is relatively cheaper and only consists of two squads. These are the specific stipulations mentioned in the requirements of each individual segment:

Argentina

Players from Argentina: Minimum one in your starting eleven

Team of the Week players: Minimum one in your starting eleven

Team overall rating: Minimum 83

Serie A

Players from Serie A TIM: Minimum one in your starting eleven

Team of the Week players: Minimum one in your starting eleven

Team overall rating: Minimum 84

The overall expected cost of the SBC is around 95,000 coins. While this is not cheap by any means, the price is driven mostly by the inflated cost of Team of the Week cards in the current state of the transfer market.

That said, gamers can easily bring down these expenses by using any untradeables they might have in their clubs.

POTM Lautaro Martinez is 89-rated in EA FC 24 with the following stats:

Pace: 84

Shooting: 89

Passing: 74

Dribbling: 87

Defending: 50

Physicality: 87

He also has four-star skill moves and a four-star weak foot, as well as PlayStyles like Technical, Trival, and Flair. All these attributes make him a very viable striker in the current meta of the game.