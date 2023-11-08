EA Sports releases Team of the Week 8 (TOTW 8) in EA FC 24 featuring Ter Stegen and Ousmane Dembele

EA FC 24's Team of the Week 8 has been announced by Electronic Arts. This is the first TOTW to be headlined by a goalkeeper, Barcelona man Marc-Andre ter Stegen, closely followed by French footballer Ousmane Dembele. With the Centurions promo going strong, these latest additions of In-Form cards will be most welcome by gamers looking to pack highly-rated cards for their squads.

TOTW is one of the rare recurring promos in this title, adding a fresh list of cards every Wednesday. The items that are part of such releases are meant to celebrate the top performers of the week and feature stat boosts. This makes them far more lucrative than their base versions. This article will give you a rundown of the Team of the Week 8 in EA FC 24.

Ter Stegen, Dembele, and Grimaldo lead the Team of the Week 8 roster in EA FC 24

The Team of the Week 8's roster seems quite well-rounded and contains a wide variety of footballers with upgraded cards. Ter Stegen is the top-rated item in this lineup.

Expand Tweet

Ousmane Dembele is getting his second special card in EA FC 24 — presumably for his performance over the weekend, where he contributed to PSG's 3-0 victory over Montpellier.

Without further ado, here is the complete Team of the Week 6 roster:

Ter Stegen: 90

Dembele: 87

Grimaldo: 87

S. Paralluelo: 86

Banza: 86

Bright: 86

Calhanoglu: 86

Deku: 85

Upamecano: 85

Sancet: 85

Zaha: 85

Jackson: 85

Niakhate: 83

Dovbyk: 83

Tameze: 83

Baye: 83

Willumsson: 83

Persson: 83

With the inclusion of women in Ultimate Team, EA FC 24 players see a wider selection of options in TOTW releases as well. This week's roster includes an 86-rated In-Form card of Spanish left-winger S. Paralluelo. She and Banza are the top-rated forwards in Team of the Week 8 after Ousmane Dembele's 87-rated card.

Other standouts include the 87-rated Grimaldo and 85-rated Sancet in midfield. EA FC 24 players looking for defenders will find 86-rated Bright and 85-rated Upamecano quite capable for any backline.

Ter Stegen is the clear choice for a goalkeeper here, having received the second-highest-rated GK card in-game with this TOTW.