EA Sports FC 24 ratings: 10 goalkeepers who are expected to get the highest overall in the game

EA Sports FC 24, the virtual football game, is probably the most awaited amongst avid gamers and football enthusiasts loyal to the franchise at the release of every latest edition. They seek to immerse themselves in this football simulation's competitive world. A crucial element that adds to the excitement and realism of the game is player ratings, particularly those of goalkeepers.

This article will explore the top 10 goalkeepers expected to receive the highest overall ratings in EA Sports FC 24. These exceptional shot-stoppers are known for their extraordinary skills, athleticism, and game-changing saves that can turn the tide of any match.

Oblak, Neuer, and eight other EA Sports FC 24 goalkeepers expected to have the highest rating

1) David de Gea

David de Gea at Manchester United (Image via Getty)

David de Gea, the Spanish goalkeeper, has been one of the premier goalkeepers in the Premier League for several years. De Gea made over 500 appearances in Manchester United and has won a Premier League title, an FA Cup, two League awards, three Community Shields, and the UEFA Europa League. He has showcased excellent shot-stopping abilities and reflexes, making crucial saves for his team.

Changes in rating in EA Sports FC 24:

Diving - 88 (+2)

Handling - 80(+1)

Kicking - 76

Reflexes - 89 (+2)

Acceleration - 52 (-5)

Speed - 50 (-8)

Positioning - 84 (-5)

Overall - 87 (+3)

2) Jan Oblak

Jan Oblak at Atletico Madrid (Image via Getty)

Jan Oblak, the Slovenian goalkeeper who plays for Atletico Madrid, is widely regarded as one of the best goalkeepers in the world. He has consistently demonstrated his reflexes, and positioning skills, making him an indispensable player for Atletico Madrid. Oblak has won multiple Zamora Trophies for conceding the fewest goals in La Liga, showcasing his consistency and reliability.

Changes in rating in EA Sports FC 24:

Diving - 86 (-1)

Handling - 90 (-2)

Kicking - 78

Reflexes - 89 (-1)

Acceleration - 43

Speed - 58 (-2)

Positioning - 87 (-3)

Overall - 89 (-2)

3) Gianluigi Donnarumma

Gianluigi Donnarumma at Paris Saint Germain (Image via Getty)

Gianluigi Donnarumma, the Italian goalkeeper, has been a rising star recently and is the keeper at Paris Saint Germain. Despite being relatively young, Donnarumma has impressed with his keeper abilities, commanding presence in the goal, and exceptional reflexes. He was integral to Italy's national team, helping them win the UEFA European Championship in 2021.

Changes in rating in EA Sports FC 24

Diving - 90 (-8)

Handling - 83 (-7)

Kicking - 79 (-11)

Reflexes - 89 (-8)

Acceleration - 50

Speed - 55

Positioning - 85 (-7)

Overall - 87 (-2)

4) Thibaut Courtois

Thibaut Courtois at Real Madrid (Image via Getty)

Thibaut Courtois, the Belgian goalkeeper, Real Madrid's iron wall, has been known for his excellent, almost impossible saves and commanding presence in the goal. Courtois is known for his agility, reflexes, and ability to make crucial saves, contributing to his team's success.

Changes in rating in EA Sports FC 24

Diving - 84

Handling - 89

Kicking - 75 (+1)

Reflexes - 90 (+2)

Acceleration - 42

Speed - 52

Positioning - 89 (+3)

Overall - 90 (+1)

5) Manuel Neuer

Manuel Neuer at Bayern Munich (Image via Getty)

Manuel Neuer, the German goalkeeper, and captain of Bayern Munich, is widely regarded as one of the best goalkeepers of his generation. Known for his exceptional shot-stopping ability, Neuer is also recognized for his ball distribution skills and ability to act as a sweeper-keeper. His commanding presence and leadership qualities make him an asset to his club and the German national team.

Changes in rating in EA Sports FC 24

Diving - 87 (-1)

Handling - 88

Kicking - 91

Reflexes - 88

Acceleration - 54

Speed - 60

Positioning - 91 (+2)

Overall - 90

6) Keylor Navas

Keylor Navas at PSG (Image via Getty)

Keylor Navas, the Costa Rican goalkeeper who plays for Paris Saint-Germain, has had a successful career with notable performances. Previously playing for Real Madrid, Navas won three consecutive UEFA Champions League titles. He is known for his agility, reflexes, and ability to make important saves. Navas has continued to impress with his performances for Paris Saint-Germain as well.

Changes in rating in EA Sports FC 24

Diving - 89

Handling - 84

Kicking - 75

Reflexes - 89

Acceleration - 54

Speed - 53

Positioning - 87

Overall - 88

7) Hugo Lloris

Hugo Lloris at his international duty (Image via Getty)

Hugo Lloris, the French goalkeeper, and captain of Tottenham Hotspur, is known for his amazing agility and leadership qualities. He is a three-time winner of the National Union of Professional Footballers (UNFP) Ligue 1 Goalkeeper of the Year award. He has performed consistently for both Tottenham Hotspur and the French national team.

Changes in rating in EA Sports FC 24

Diving - 88 (-8)

Handling - 83 (-9)

Kicking - 74 (-1)

Reflexes - 88 (-10)

Acceleration - 61

Speed - 62

Positioning - 84 (-10)

Overall - 87 (-5)

8) Ederson

Ederson Moraes at Manchester City (Image via Getty)

Ederson Moraes, the Brazilian goalkeeper for Manchester City, has made a significant impact on his team's playing style. Known for his exceptional distribution and accurate long-range passing ability, Ederson is an integral part of Manchester City's build-up play. In addition to his distribution skills, he is a skilled shot-stopper with good reflexes and agility.

Changes in rating in EA Sports FC 24

Diving - 87

Handling - 82

Kicking - 93

Reflexes - 88

Acceleration - 64

Speed - 63

Positioning - 88

Overall - 89

9) Alisson

Alisson Becker at Liverpool (Image via Getty)

Alisson Becker, the Brazilian goalkeeper who plays for Liverpool, has been instrumental in his team's recent success. He played a crucial role in helping Liverpool win the Premier League title in the 2019-2020 season and the UEFA Champions League in the 2018-2019 season.

Changes in rating in EA Sports FC 24:

Diving - 86

Handling - 85 (-1)

Kicking - 85 (-1)

Reflexes - 89

Acceleration - 58 (+2)

Speed - 49 (+2)

Positioning - 90

Overall - 89

10) Marc-Andre ter Stegen

Marc-Andre ter Stegen at Barcelona (Image via Getty)

Ter Stegen, the German goalkeeper who plays for FC Barcelona, is known for his excellent shot-stopping ability, agility, and distribution skills. He has been a consistent performer for Barcelona and has contributed significantly to their success in both domestic and international competitions. Ter Stegen is also known for saving penalties and making crucial saves during important matches.

Changes in rating in EA Sports FC 24

Diving - 86 (-4)

Handling - 85 (- 9)

Kicking - 87 (-3)

Reflexes - 90 (-2)

Acceleration - 45 (-5)

Speed - 50

Positioning - 85 (-5)

Overall - 88 (-2)

As we conclude the list of the top 10 goalkeepers expected to receive the highest overalls in EA Sports FC 24, it becomes evident that these players embody the essence of their real-life counterparts.

Their extraordinary reflexes, goal-stopping abilities, and commanding presence at the game goalposts make them indispensable assets to any virtual team.

