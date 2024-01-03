EA Sports releases Team of the Week 16 (TOTW 16) in EA FC 24, Salah and Mane headline the roster

Team of the Week 16 (TOTW 16) is now live in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team, with Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane turning back the years by headlining this squad together. The duo used to spearhead Liverpool's attack a few years ago. While the two parted ways, they have continued to perform at the highest level for their respective clubs.

After a rather underwhelming TOTW 15 roster, Team of the Week 16 has restored In-forms to their former glory in EA FC 24 with a star-studded lineup. Not only is this squad led by the likes of Salah and Mane, it also features other overpowered and popular names like Phil Foden, Rafa, and more.

Considering how amazing the brand new In-form boosts are in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team, it comes as no surprise that gamers eagerly look forward to every Wednesday for a brand new Team of the Week. The latest TOTW 16 lineup has certainly lived up to expectations, with boosted versions of Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane on offer.

Both already possess special cards in this game, with the former having multiple boosted versions in the form of TOTW and Traiblazers items and even a Premier League POTM variant. Meanwhile, the Senegalese forward has an FC Pro Live item that can receive boosts based on the results of EA FC 24 esports fixtures.

Which players are featured in the TOTW 16 roster?

The following star performers have earned a spot in the latest lineup of In-forms:

Mohamed Salah: 92

Sadio Mane: 87

Radu Dragusin: 86

Rodrigo Zalazar: 86

Rafa: 86

Phil Foden: 86

Kasper Schmeichel: 85

Roger Ibanez: 84

Konstantinos Mavrapanos: 84

Valentin Castellanos: 84

Michael Olise: 84

Adem Zorgane: 83

Martin Payero: 83

Tatsuhiro Sakamoto: 83

Cole Palmer: 83

Chris Wood: 83

Theo Bair: 83

This squad contains various usable cards in the current meta, especially with Team of the Week items now receiving improved boosts in Ultimate Team. While Salah and Mane are the obvious choices as the two highest-rated players, a few hidden gems can also be found in TOTW 16 that will undoubtedly be rather cheap on the transfer market.

The likes of Rafa, Dragusin, and Zalazar all showcase the stats and PlayStyles needed to be effective on EA FC 24's virtual pitch, despite not being the most recognizable names in football.