EA FC 24 pre-download on PlayStation: Expected download size, release date, and more

The Ultimate Edition of EA FC 24 will be available worldwide on September 22, with the Standard Edition arriving a week later. With such little time left before the full release of the much-anticipated title, gamers are curious to learn how to pre-download the game across all platforms, including PlayStation, Xbox, and PC.

While the game is now available for pre-download on PC and Xbox, the same can't be said for PlayStation. Those who have pre-ordered either the Ultimate or Standard edition of the latest title are still unable to download the game in preparation for the full release, leading to a lot of speculation regarding when this option will be available for PS4 and PS5.

Note: This article is purely speculative and based on trends from previous years.

EA FC 24 might soon be available for pre-download on PlayStation

EA FC 24 is now officially available for pre-download on Xbox and PC, allowing gamers to be time-efficient and load the game on their devices to prepare for the full launch.

While EA Sports is yet to provide any information about the availability of this feature on PlayStation consoles, you can make some educated guesses based on trends from the past.

When will EA FC 24 be available for pre-download on PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5?

The Ultimate Edition of the game will be released worldwide on September 22 at midnight local time. Based on the release date of the pre-download option from previous years, fans assume that they will be able to install EA FC 24 on their consoles two days before this release.

This means that there is a possibility that the pre-download function will be available for PlayStation on September 20 at midnight.

While this is just an assumption, and no official details have been disclosed by EA Sports or Sony, September 20 is the most likely release date. This gives you plenty of time to prepare for the full release, allowing you to enjoy the ultimate football simulation experience as soon as it is released.

What is the expected download size for EA FC 24 on PlayStation?

This is another aspect of the game that is still under wraps. However, with the PC version being approximately 41 GB on Steam and 45 GB on the EA App and the Xbox version being around 58 GB, fans can expect the PlayStation version to be no more than 60 GB in size.