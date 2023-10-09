EA FC 24 80+ Upgrade SBC - How to complete, cheapest costs, and more

The 80+ Upgrade SBC is live in EA FC 24, allowing players to grind the repeatable Squad Building Challenge that has the potential to yield some nice cards. Utility challenges that are cheap and repeatable are highly sought after by Ultimate Team enthusiasts, and the introduction of the Upgrade SBC is ideal considering the game's early state.

With the Road To The Knockouts promo going strong, a number of dynamic cards have been added to EA FC 24. These cards have the potential to upgrade their overall stats depending on how their real-life counterparts fare in the group stages of the various UEFA championships.

This article serves as a short guide to completing the 80+ Upgrade SBC for those seeking tips about grinding the Squad Building Challenge.

The 80+ Upgrade SBC is ideal for those seeking a repeatable challenge to grind in EA FC 24

Upgrade SBCs are supposed to allow players to easily pack some higher-valued cards in exchange for fodder that should be lying around in their Ultimate Team clubs. Repeatable challenges that have a low fodder cost are ideal for EA FC 24 players looking to get their hands on better cards by disposing of unwanted ones.

The game technically went live on September 22, and with only about 10 days for EA FC 24 to turn a month old, players are looking forward to the upcoming release of TOTW 4. Regulars should have no problem completing the 80+ Upgrade SBC with its minimal requirements. In fact, the small list of restrictions also makes it an ideal Squad Building Challenge for beginners.

Listed below are all the basic requirements players need to keep in mind while attempting the SBC, with an estimation of the fodder cost of completing it once:

# of players in the squad: Exactly 6

Player level: Exactly Gold

# of Rare Cards in the squad: Minimum of 1

Estimated cost of fodder: 2,500 to 3,000 Coins across all platforms

Reward: x1 80+ Rare Gold Player Pack

Is the 80+ Upgrade SBC worth grinding in EA FC 24?

The Squad Building Challenge is not only repeatable but also has very nominal requirements. Players attempting to grind the SBC should not face much difficulty, as it doesn't even require a full squad. A squad of six gold cards, with only one of them being rare, should cost around 2,600 coins in the current market.

The low cost of the 80+ Upgrade SBC makes it an ideal challenge for those looking to grind it. With no chemistry requirements, EA FC 24 players are free to pick and choose any card sitting unused in their Ultimate Team squad. In exchange, they will receive a rare gold card that is guaranteed to have an overall of 80 or higher.