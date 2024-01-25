Selecting the best EA FC 24 players with the Technical PlayStyle presents many high-profile options. Even with recent updates and patches, this PlayStyle remains one of the most coveted attributes in the game, offering gamers a distinct advantage by enabling them to effortlessly dribble past opponents. The enduring popularity of Technical PlayStyle (Ball Control) underscores its overpowered nature on the virtual pitch.

EA Sports FC 24 introduces the PlayStyles attribute, a significant upgrade from the previous editions' Traits system, aiming to distinguish the elite footballers in the game. PlayStyles assign specific attributes to enhance various aspects of a player's performance on the pitch, providing a more nuanced and personalized gaming experience.

Taking it a step further, the PlayStyles+ feature elevates certain players, like Gerd Muller with a Finesse Shot, by granting them an even more substantial boost. This enhancement makes these stars additionally valuable to players in Ultimate Team, emphasizing the game's commitment to realism and individual player characteristics.

Note: This article only includes players with the Technical PlayStyle+, and only a player's best card is considered.

Best EA FC 24 players with the Technical PlayStyle: Top 15 players

Trailblazers Mohamed Salah is one of the best EA FC cards possessing Technical PlaStyle+ (Image via EA Sports)

The technique of using the RB/R1 with a controller's Left Stick to execute a controlled sprint has gained immense popularity in the EA FC pro-meta scene. This allows players to perform wide turns and to move at a relatively fast pace without losing ball control. It reaches a whole new level when a card features the Technical PlayStyle.

Here are the 15 best EA FC 24 players with the Technical PlayStyle. The list is arranged in descending order based on each item's overall:

Name Position Card type Overall Lionel Messi CF TOTY 97 Aitana Bonmati Conca CM TOTY 97 Jude Bellingham CM TOTY 96 Pele CAM Icon 95 Sophia Smith ST TOTY 95 Mane Garrincha RW Winter Wildcard Icon 93 George Best RW TOTY Icon SBC 93 Frank Ribery LW TOTY Icon 92 Roberto Baggio CAM Icon 91 Mohamed Salah RW Trailblazers 91 Bernardo Silva CM Thunderstruck 91 Rivaldo LW Dynasties Icon 91 Xavier Hernandez CM TOTY Icon 91 Carlos Tevez ST UEFA Hero 90 David Ginola LM Triple Threat Hero 90

Honorable mentions

Several players narrowly missed securing a spot in the list of best EA FC 24 players with the Technical PlayStyle, including notable names like Thunderstruck Icons Eric Cantona and Luis Figo, Thunderstruck Kim Little, UCL TOTGS Antoine Griezmann, and Winter Wildcard Icon Hristo Stoichkov.

The Technical PlayStyle in EA Sports FC 24 is a game-changer, enhancing speed during controlled sprints and enabling precise wide turns while dribbling. Notably, dribbling is more effective in this edition than in previous entries, amplifying the impact of the Technical PlayStyle. Star players like Lionel Messi and Pele, already exceptional at close-control dribbling, become even more challenging to dispossess.

With a lineup including current athletes and retired legends, the list is tailored for gamers dedicated to FUT. The best EA FC 24 players with the Technical PlayStyle are among the highest-rated and most coveted items in the game, underscoring the overwhelming influence of this trait.

The Team Of The Year (TOTY) Lionel Messi takes the lead in the list, featuring a dynamic card that has received continuous upgrades over the years due to his remarkable consistency over the last 16 years. With a stellar 97 overall rating as a CF, this card is widely considered the best attacking option in the game, boasting impressive stats including 98 Dribbling, 97 Passing, 96 Shooting, and 91 Pace.

Aitana Bonmati's 97-rated TOTY and Jude Bellingham's 96-rated TOTY cards emerge as the top two midfield choices in the current EA FC 24 meta. Both players showcase an incredible all-81+ attribute set and benefit from a Technical PlayStyle+ tweak, making them formidable forces in Zone 11.

Sophia Smith is one of the best EA FC 24 players with the Technical PlayStyle (Image via EA Sports)

Sophia Smith, the 23-year-old American Women's National star, claims the title of the fastest player on the list of best EA FC 24 players with the Technical PlayStyle. Her 95-rated TOTY card is one of the best ST options in EA FC 24, featuring a 5-star weak foot, 4-star skill boost, and a "Controlled" AcceleRATE.

Special versions of Icons like Garrincha, Best, and Baggio share the spotlight with contemporary greats like Mohamed Salah and Bernardo Silva. The UEFA Hero cards, proving to be a standout in the current EA FC meta, include Carlos Tevez's deserving 90-overall ST item, securing a spot in the top 15 of the best EA FC 24 players with the Technical PlayStyle.