There are plenty of high-profile names to choose from when it comes to the best EA FC 24 players with the Finesse Shot PlayStyle, especially with how overpowered the trait is on the virtual pitch. Despite recent updates and patches, this PlayStyle still remains one of the most desirable attributes in the game, allowing gamers to score easy goals from long range.

Playstyles are a brand-new addition to the game mechanics of the latest title, and they have completely revolutionized how we approach the game. For instance, the best EA FC 24 players with the Finesse Shot PlayStyle are all extremely viable on the virtual pitch due to their goal-scoring prowess. This elevates their usability and performances far beyond what their stats suggest.

Note: This article only includes players with the Finesse Shot PlayStyle+.

Best EA FC 24 players with the Finesse Shot PlayStyle: Top 15 players

With females being added to Ultimate Team, the list of best EA FC 24 players with the Finesse Shot PlayStyle includes both men and women. The list also features some Icons and Heroes, who are retired legends of the sport possessing virtual depictions in Ultimate Team.

Name Position Card type Overall Gerd Muller ST Thunderstruck Icon 94 Raul ST Winter Wildcards Icon 92 Mohamed Salah RW Team of the Week 92 Karim Benzema CF Radioactive 92 Caroline Graham Hansen RW Trailblazers 91 Kenny Dalglish ST Thunderstruck Icon 91 Alessandro Del Piero CF Icon 90 Heung Min Son ST Versus Fire 90 Alex Morgan ST Winter Wildcards 90 Alexandra Popp ST Centurions 90 Juan Romain Riquelme ST Winter Wildcards Icon 89 Antoine Griezmann ST Player of the Month 89 Robert Pires LM Thunderstruck Icon 89 Luis Alberto CM Team of the Group Stages 89 Antonio Di Natale ST Hero 88

Honorable Mentions

There are plenty of players to choose from who barely missed out on a spot in this list, including the likes of End of an Era Megan Rapinoe, Triple Threat Jack Grealish, Trailblazers Rafael Leao, and Icon Fernando Torres.

With the list featuring both current athletes and retired legends, it comes as no surprise that it is best suited for gamers who indulge in the Ultimate Team game mode. The best EA FC 24 players with the Finesse Shot Playstyle are also clearly some of the highest-rated and most coveted items in the game, which is a testament to how overpowered this trait can be.

The Thunderstruck version of German legend Gerd Muller leads the way with a spectacular dynamic card that has received upgrades over time due to the performances of reigning German champions Bayern Munich. Similarly, special versions of Icons like Raul and Riquelme are also featured alongside current-gen players like Mohamed Salah and Caroline Graham Hansen.

Both these players are considered two of the best in the sport today and are deployed on the right wing due to their pace, dribbling, and shooting capabilities.

While Salah has always been a fan-favorite in Ultimate Team, Hansen from FC Barcelona Femini is a much newer addition, quickly winning over the community with her superb skill moves and abilities in the current meta of EA FC 24. Her base version possesses the Trickster PlayStyle+, which is amazing in its own right. However, her Trailblazers card sets her apart as an elite-tier superstar.