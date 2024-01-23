The list of 5 best UEFA Heroes in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team boasts some of the top-tier cards in the entire game. EA Sports has joined hands with Marvel to produce some brilliant artwork for its exclusive UEFA Hero cards in EA FC 24. The initial collaboration in FIFA 23 (World Cup Heroes) witnessed tremendous success among fans. Under the rebranded franchise, the focus is now on both UCL and UWCL Heroes, boasting a lineup of 19 football legends.

These UEFA Hero cards share similarities with the existing Hero cards in EA FC, but significant distinctions emerge in the ratings, playstyles, and dynamic images of the cards. Marvel has added a dash of creativity to these UEFA Hero cards by showing the players in superhero poses alongside their unique superhero nicknames.

This article will shed light on the 5 best UEFA Heroes in EA FC 24 that are a must-try for FC Ultimate Team in January 2024.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinions.

Best UEFA Heroes in EA FC 24: Top 5 for FUT

5) Wesley "Sureshot" Sneijder - 91 CAM

Wesley Sneijder - 5th in Best UEFA Heroes in EA FC 24 list

The first card to make it to the list of 5 best UEFA Heroes in EA FC 24 is Wesley Sneijder, the legendary central attacking midfielder from Holland. His time at Inter Milan and winning the 2009 UEFA Champions League with them is the reason behind this recognition.

Looking at Sneijder's face card stats in EA FC 24, he has 85 Pace, 87 Shooting, an impressive 93 Passing, and 89 Dribbling. With a physicality rating of 80 and notable 86 stamina, he can be a monster passer as a CAM or box-to-box midfielder in FUT.

What sets this 91-overall card apart is the 5-star weak foot and 5-star skill moves – a rare combination in the game. This makes UEFA Hero Wesley "Sureshot" Sneijder a standout card in EA FC 24.

4) "The Motor" Ramires - 87 CDM

Ramires - 4th in Best UEFA Heroes in EA FC 24 list

Ramires' 87-overall card stands out as one of the most underrated gems in the game. The former Chelsea player's memorable chip in the 2012 UEFA Champions League semifinal against Barcelona, followed by winning the European title, secures him a well-deserved spot in the EA FC 24 UEFA Heroes lineup.

Examining the card's face stats reveals an impressive set of attributes, with 80+ ratings across the board. Notably, he boasts 89 Pace, 80 Shooting, 81 Passing, 82 Dribbling, 85 Defending, and 85 Physicality, making it a unique offering in EA FC 24. This reflects the card's exceptional versatility, mirroring Ramires' real-life playing style.

With a High/High work rate and INTERCEPT Playstyle+, Ramires' UEFA Hero card emerges as one of the premier choices for the CDM position. This undoubtedly cements his place among the 5 Best UEFA Heroes in EA FC 24.

3) Paulo "Fastfuture" Futre - 89 LW

Paulo Futre - 3rd in Best UEFA Heroes in EA FC 24 list

Sliding first into the top three of the best UEFA Heroes in EA FC 24 is the Portuguese legend Paulo Futre. His impactful three-year spell at FC Porto, marked by the 1987 European Cup triumph, secures him this special superhero card.

Futre's 5-star skill boost adds an extra layer to his gameplay, maximizing the use of skill moves, complemented by the bonus of a TECHNICAL ball control Playstyle+. With impressive face card stats, boasting 94 Pace and 94 Dribbling, Futre is a dependable starter in any EA FC 24 Ultimate Team lineup. Despite his modest 83 Shooting and 82 Passing, his versatility shines as he excels in LW, RW, ST, and LM positions.

Deploying Futre as a winger or Shadow striker is ideal due to his High/Low work rates, allowing him to thrive higher up the pitch. However, the concern lies in his 74 stamina, potentially giving him a "glass cannon" feel, necessitating substitution by the 60-minute mark.

2) Vincent "Kaptain" Kompany - 89 CB

Vincent Kompany - 2nd in Best UEFA Heroes in EA FC 24 list

Recognized for his outstanding defensive prowess and leadership, the Belgian football veteran guided Manchester City to 4 Premier League titles between 2011 and 2019. EA Sports and Marvel pay a fitting tribute to Vincent Kompany with this well-deserved UEFA Hero card.

The "Kaptain's" face card stats highlight a solid 81 Pace and 87 Physicality, but it's his impressive 91 Defending that places him among the best defender cards in EA FC 24. Standing tall at 6’3” with a Med/High work rate, Kompany easily claims a spot in the top two of the UEFA Heroes roster.

Additionally, being a Hero card from the Premier League, the 89-overall centre-back offers valuable chemistry to players from the same league. Exploring his versatility, trying out Kompany in the CDM position is a plausible option, given his ANTICIPATE Playstyle+.

1) Carlos "El Guerrero" Tevez - 90 ST

Carlos Tevez - 1st in Best UEFA Heroes in EA FC 24 list

Securing the top spot on the list of Best UEFA Heroes in EA FC 24 is the charismatic Argentine striker, Carlos Tevez. Despite his notable tenures at Manchester City and Juventus, Tevez's UEFA Hero card pays homage to his unforgettable loan spell at Manchester United, spanning a brilliant 63 matches.

The card's description eloquently captures the essence of the striker's impact on the beautiful game:

"As his nickname suggests, ‘El Guerrero’ was more than a world-class striker—he was a warrior, capable of fighting his way to victory with a rare combination of effort and ability."

It further states:

Tevez proved his grit on the biggest stage, battling through 120 minutes of a UEFA Champions League final dogfight and emerging a champion of Europe, scoring the opening penalty in a tense shootout. Even after this epic triumph, he never tired of fighting for glory, going on to lift the Premier League with Manchester City as a third time English champion and Golden Boot winner."

Examining Tevez's face card stats in EA FC 24 reveals an impressive 88 Pace, 83 Passing, 91 Shooting, and 89 Dribbling. With a 5-star skill boost, 4-star weak foot, 91 Physicality, and a High/High work rate, this card is a monstrous force in the final third. Carlos Tevez's UEFA Hero card, featuring a TECHNICAL Playstyle+, also makes him a viable option for the CAM position in FUT.