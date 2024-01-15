EA FC 24 86+ Base, Triple Threat or UEFA Hero Player Pick SBC: Best and worst players you can get

The EA FC 24 86+ Base, Triple Threat or UEFA Hero Player Pick SBC has the largest reward pool as far as Hero SBCs are concerned. EA Sports has added the UEFA Heroes to a SBC for the first time since they were added via packs. Naturally, there are plenty of attractive cards that you could potentially obtain from completing the challenge. These cards have a higher cost if you buy them from the market, making them the best possible picks as rewards from this SBC.

Similarly, there are plenty of items you could get that have lost their market valuations. These are the items you'll want to avoid at all costs from your reward picks.

Best EA FC 24 86+ Base, Triple Threat or UEFA Hero Player Pick SBC players

Certain Heroes have incredible in-game stats, which make them extremely pro-meta. Whether you are a beginner or veteran, these cards tend to perform excellently, resulting in increased demand for them.

David Ginola Base Hero

David Ginola Triple Threat Hero

Carlos Tevez UEFA Hero

Gianluca Viali UEFA Hero

Ramires UEFA Euro

Yaya Toure Triple Threat Hero

If you find them in your picks, you can safely choose them without second thoughts. The cards will continue to remain in the power curve for the foreseeable future, and hence, there's no way you can go wrong with any of these choices.

Worst EA FC 24 86+ Base, Triple Threat or UEFA Hero Player Pick SBC players

While the pool includes some amazing items, a lot of the possible rewards have lost their market value. This is partly due to all the Hero SBCs released in the last couple of months that have increased their supply. Most of the cards in question don't have the necessary in-game stats to perform well in the current meta of the game.

Jerzy Dudek Base Hero

Lars Ricken UEFA Hero

Nwankwo Kanu UEFA Hero

Landon Donovan Base Hero

Aleksandr Mostovoi Base Hero

It's best to avoid these cards at all costs since they're available at low prices in the market. If you want to try them out, it's best to acquire them directly from the market itself and not pick them as your EA FC 24 86+ Base, Triple Threat or UEFA Hero Player Pick SBC reward.