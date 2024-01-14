EA FC 24 86+ Base, Triple Threat or UEFA Hero Player Pick SBC - Cheapest solutions, all tasks, and more

The EA FC 24 86+ Base, Triple Threat or UEFA Hero Player Pick SBC serves as a wonderful chance for players to get a guaranteed Hero card for their respective squads. This is the first time the UEFA variant has been made available outside the packs, which makes the challenge more interesting than its previous iterations.

Once again, the EA FC 24 86+ Base, Triple Threat or UEFA Hero Player Pick SBC has certain tasks with their respective conditions. Analyzing them will allow you to get an idea about how much you'll need to spend and if you should attempt the SBC in the first place.

All EA FC 24 86+ Base, Triple Threat or UEFA Hero Player Pick SBC tasks

Expand Tweet

There's only one task that you'll need to complete, with the conditions fairly straightforward:

Squad Rating: Min 86

Number of players in the squad: 11

EA FC 24 86+ Base, Triple Threat or UEFA Hero Player Pick SBC cheapest solutions

Task 1 - 86+ Base, Triple Threat or UEFA Hero Player Pick SBC:

Memphis Depay 84

Chiamaka Nnadozie 84

Stanislav Lobotka 84

Lucy Bronze 87

Gabriel Megalhaes 84

Catarina Macario 84

Lucas Hernandez 84

Martin Odegaard 87

Toni Kroos 86

Gregor Kobel 87

Luka Modric 87

Combined cost: 80,000 coins

The latest challenge will be available until January 20 and can be completed more than once.

Is the EA FC 24 86+ Base, Triple Threat or UEFA Hero Player Pick SBC worth completing?

After completing this SBC, you will receive a special offering featuring three different picks. They will all have Hero cards split across three promos:

Base

Triple Threat

UEFA

The UEFA Heroes have some great cards (Image via EA Sports)

All the cards will be rated 86 or higher, making the potential rewards far better than their previous iterations. The one you select will be added to your squad, while the two other options will be discarded. Overall, it's an interesting challenge to complete, although there are risks involved.

With the TOTY promo coming soon, it makes sense to save your fodder and coins. However, there are some great cards in the pool of rewards priced much higher on the market.